U.S. brings new charges over Tenet Healthcare fraud scheme

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has brought new charges over a scheme that it says enabled Tenet Healthcare Corp to fraudulently bill state Medicaid programs for $400 million, according to an indictment made public on Wednesday.

William Moore, the former chief executive of Tenet-operated Atlanta Medical Center Inc, and Edmundo Cota, the ex-head of a clinic operator that provided prenatal care to Hispanic women, were charged in an indictment filed in Atlanta federal court. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Richard Chang)