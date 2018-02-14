ATP World Tour 250, Buenos Aires Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Buenos Aires Men's Singles matches on Tuesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Dominic Thiem (AUT) 2nd to play Horacio Zeballos (ARG) (start 13:00) 1st won (Bye) 2 Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2nd to play Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (ESP) (start 13:00) 1st won (Bye) 3 Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 2nd to play Aljaz Bedene (SLO) (start 13:00) 1st won (Bye) 4 Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2nd to play Leonardo Mayer (ARG) (start 13:00) 1st won (Bye) 5 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2nd to play Thomaz Bellucci (BRA) (start 13:00) 1st won Andreas Haider-Maurer (AUT) 6-4 6-3 7 Pablo Cuevas (URU) 1st lost Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-1 6-4 8 Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 2nd to play Guido Pella (ARG) (start 13:00) 1st won Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-2 7-5 (Note : all times are GMT)