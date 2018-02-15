FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 1:24 AM / 2 days ago

ATP World Tour 250, Buenos Aires Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Buenos Aires Men's Singles matches on Wednesday

 .. Seeds ..
 Seed  Round  Rslt     Opponent                      Score
    1  Dominic Thiem (AUT)
       2nd    to play  Horacio Zeballos (ARG)        (start 00:10)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    2  Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)
       2nd    to play  Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (ESP)  (start 17:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    3  Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)
       2nd    lost     Aljaz Bedene (SLO)            3-6 7-5 6-1
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    4  Fabio Fognini (ITA)
       2nd    to play  Leonardo Mayer (ARG)          (start 23:45)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    5  Diego Schwartzman (ARG)
       qtr    to play  Aljaz Bedene (SLO)            (start 13:00)
       2nd    won      Thomaz Bellucci (BRA)         3-6 6-3 6-2
       1st    won      Andreas Haider-Maurer (AUT)   6-4 6-3
    7  Pablo Cuevas (URU)
       1st    lost     Gael Monfils (FRA)            6-1 6-4
    8  Fernando Verdasco (ESP)
       2nd    lost     Guido Pella (ARG)             6-2 6-4
       1st    won      Thiago Monteiro (BRA)         6-2 7-5
 (Note : all times are GMT)
