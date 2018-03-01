ATP World Tour 250, Sao Paulo Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Mar 1 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Sao Paulo Men's Singles matches on Wednesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 2nd to play Guilherme Clezar (BRA) (start 17:30) 1st won (Bye) 2 Fabio Fognini (ITA) qtr to play Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (ESP) (start 13:00) 2nd won Joao Domingues (POR) 7-5 6-1 1st won (Bye) 3 Pablo Cuevas (URU) qtr to play 5-Leonardo Mayer (ARG) (start 13:00) 2nd won Sebastian Ofner (AUT) 6-4 7-6(4) 1st won (Bye) 4 Gael Monfils (FRA) 2nd to play Horacio Zeballos (ARG) (start 22:30) 1st won (Bye) 5 Leonardo Mayer (ARG) qtr to play 3-Pablo Cuevas (URU) (start 13:00) 2nd won Carlos Berlocq (ARG) 7-5 6-4 1st won Gastao Elias (POR) 5-7 7-6(10) 7-6(5) 6 Guido Pella (ARG) 2nd to play Nicolas Jarry (CHI) (start 15:30) 1st won Corentin Moutet (FRA) 4-6 6-1 6-2 7 Tennys Sandgren (USA) 1st lost Rogerio Dutra Silva (BRA) 6-0 6-4 8 Federico Delbonis (ARG) 2nd lost Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (ESP) 7-6(3) 4-6 6-4 1st won Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4 6-4 (ESP) (Note : all times are GMT)