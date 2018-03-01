FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 12:23 AM / a day ago

ATP World Tour 250, Sao Paulo Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 1 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Sao Paulo Men's Singles matches on Wednesday

 .. Seeds ..
 Seed  Round  Rslt     Opponent                      Score
    1  Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)
       2nd    to play  Guilherme Clezar (BRA)        (start 17:30)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    2  Fabio Fognini (ITA)
       qtr    to play  Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (ESP)  (start 13:00)
       2nd    won      Joao Domingues (POR)          7-5 6-1
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    3  Pablo Cuevas (URU)
       qtr    to play  5-Leonardo Mayer (ARG)        (start 13:00)
       2nd    won      Sebastian Ofner (AUT)         6-4 7-6(4)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    4  Gael Monfils (FRA)
       2nd    to play  Horacio Zeballos (ARG)        (start 22:30)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    5  Leonardo Mayer (ARG)
       qtr    to play  3-Pablo Cuevas (URU)          (start 13:00)
       2nd    won      Carlos Berlocq (ARG)          7-5 6-4
       1st    won      Gastao Elias (POR)            5-7 7-6(10) 7-6(5)
    6  Guido Pella (ARG)
       2nd    to play  Nicolas Jarry (CHI)           (start 15:30)
       1st    won      Corentin Moutet (FRA)         4-6 6-1 6-2
    7  Tennys Sandgren (USA)
       1st    lost     Rogerio Dutra Silva (BRA)     6-0 6-4
    8  Federico Delbonis (ARG)
       2nd    lost     Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (ESP)  7-6(3) 4-6 6-4
       1st    won      Roberto Carballes Baena       6-4 6-4
                       (ESP)
 (Note : all times are GMT)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
