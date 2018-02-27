FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 1:24 AM / a day ago

ATP World Tour 500, Dubai Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500, Dubai Men's Singles matches on Monday

 .. Seeds ..
 Seed  Round  Rslt     Opponent                      Score
    1  Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)
       1st    to play  Malek Jaziri (TUN)            (start 15:00)
    2  Lucas Pouille (FRA)
       1st    to play  Ernests Gulbis (LAT)          (start 13:00)
    3  Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)
       2nd    to play                                (start 06:00)
       1st    won      Florian Mayer (GER)           6-3 6-4
    4  Damir Dzumhur (BIH)
       1st    to play  Yannick Maden (GER)           (start 17:00)
    5  Richard Gasquet (FRA)
       1st    to play  Borna Coric (CRO)             (start 10:00)
    6  Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER)
       2nd    to play  Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)      (start 06:00)
       1st    won      Gleb Sakharov (FRA)           6-4 6-2
    7  Filip Krajinovic (SRB)
       1st    to play  Thomas Fabbiano (ITA)         (start 12:00)
    8  Yuichi Sugita (JPN)
       1st    to play  Ilya Ivashka (BLR)            (start 14:00)
 (Note : all times are GMT)
