ATP World Tour 500, Dubai Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Feb 27 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500, Dubai Men's Singles matches on Monday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1st to play Malek Jaziri (TUN) (start 15:00) 2 Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1st to play Ernests Gulbis (LAT) (start 13:00) 3 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2nd to play (start 06:00) 1st won Florian Mayer (GER) 6-3 6-4 4 Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 1st to play Yannick Maden (GER) (start 17:00) 5 Richard Gasquet (FRA) 1st to play Borna Coric (CRO) (start 10:00) 6 Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) 2nd to play Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) (start 06:00) 1st won Gleb Sakharov (FRA) 6-4 6-2 7 Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 1st to play Thomas Fabbiano (ITA) (start 12:00) 8 Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 1st to play Ilya Ivashka (BLR) (start 14:00) (Note : all times are GMT)