ATP World Tour 500, Rio de Janeiro Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Feb 21 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500, Rio de Janeiro Men's Singles matches on Tuesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Marin Cilic (CRO) 2nd to play Gael Monfils (FRA) (start 21:30) 1st won Carlos Berlocq (ARG) 6-3 6-2 2 Dominic Thiem (AUT) 1st to play Dusan Lajovic (SRB) (start 01:45) 3 Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2nd to play Aljaz Bedene (SLO) (start 13:00) 1st won Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6-4 6-1 4 Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 2nd to play Nicolas Jarry (CHI) (start 19:30) 1st won Rogerio Dutra Silva (BRA) 6-3 3-6 6-4 5 Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2nd to play Tennys Sandgren (USA) (start 13:00) 1st won Thomaz Bellucci (BRA) 6-7(5) 7-5 6-2 6 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2nd to play Federico Delbonis (ARG) (start 19:30) 1st won Casper Ruud (NOR) 4-1 (Retired) 7 Pablo Cuevas (URU) 2nd to play Gastao Elias (POR) (start 23:30) 1st won Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-7(5) 7-6(10) 6-3 8 Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 2nd to play Nicolas Kicker (ARG) (start 13:00) 1st won Leonardo Mayer (ARG) 6-2 3-6 6-3 (Note : all times are GMT)