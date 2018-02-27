FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Tennis News
February 27, 2018 / 1:25 AM / a day ago

ATP World Tour 500 / WTA International, Acapulco Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500 / WTA International, Acapulco Men's Singles matches on Monday

 .. Seeds ..
 Seed  Round  Rslt     Opponent                      Score
    1  Rafael Nadal (ESP)
       1st    to play  Feliciano Lopez (ESP)         (start 16:00)
    2  Alexander Zverev (GER)
       1st    to play  Steve Johnson (USA)           (start 16:00)
    3  Dominic Thiem (AUT)
       1st    to play  Cameron Norrie (GBR)          (start 16:00)
    4  Jack Sock (USA)
       1st    to play  Ernesto Escobedo (USA)        (start 16:00)
    5  Kevin Anderson (RSA)
       1st    to play  Radu Albot (MDA)              (start 04:00)
    6  Juan Martin del Potro (ARG)
       1st    to play  Mischa Zverev (GER)           (start 16:00)
    7  Sam Querrey (USA)
       1st    to play  Matthew Ebden (AUS)           (start 16:00)
    8  John Isner (USA)
       1st    to play  Ryan Harrison (USA)           (start 01:00)
 (Note : all times are GMT)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.