FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Health
Tennis News
February 28, 2018 / 1:21 AM / 2 days ago

ATP World Tour 500 / WTA International, Acapulco Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500 / WTA International, Acapulco Men's Singles matches on Tuesday

 .. Seeds ..
 Seed  Round  Rslt     Opponent                      Score
    2  Alexander Zverev (GER)
       1st    to play  Steve Johnson (USA)           (start 04:00)
    3  Dominic Thiem (AUT)
       1st    to play  Cameron Norrie (GBR)          (start 04:00)
    4  Jack Sock (USA)
       1st    to play  Ernesto Escobedo (USA)        (start 00:45)
    5  Kevin Anderson (RSA)
       2nd    to play  Adrian Mannarino (FRA)        (start 16:00)
       1st    won      Radu Albot (MDA)              6-4 6-3
    6  Juan Martin del Potro (ARG)
       2nd    to play  David Ferrer (ESP)            (start 16:00)
       1st    won      Mischa Zverev (GER)           6-1 6-2
    7  Sam Querrey (USA)
       1st    lost     Matthew Ebden (AUS)           6-3 1-6 7-6(5)
    8  John Isner (USA)
       1st    lost     Ryan Harrison (USA)           6-3 7-6
 (Note : all times are GMT)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.