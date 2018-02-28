ATP World Tour 500 / WTA International, Acapulco Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Feb 28 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500 / WTA International, Acapulco Men's Singles matches on Tuesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 2 Alexander Zverev (GER) 1st to play Steve Johnson (USA) (start 04:00) 3 Dominic Thiem (AUT) 1st to play Cameron Norrie (GBR) (start 04:00) 4 Jack Sock (USA) 1st to play Ernesto Escobedo (USA) (start 00:45) 5 Kevin Anderson (RSA) 2nd to play Adrian Mannarino (FRA) (start 16:00) 1st won Radu Albot (MDA) 6-4 6-3 6 Juan Martin del Potro (ARG) 2nd to play David Ferrer (ESP) (start 16:00) 1st won Mischa Zverev (GER) 6-1 6-2 7 Sam Querrey (USA) 1st lost Matthew Ebden (AUS) 6-3 1-6 7-6(5) 8 John Isner (USA) 1st lost Ryan Harrison (USA) 6-3 7-6 (Note : all times are GMT)