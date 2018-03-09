ATP World Tour Masters 1000 / WTA Premier, Indian Wells Masters Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Mar 9 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 / WTA Premier, Indian Wells Masters Men's Singles matches on Thursday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Roger Federer (SUI) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 2 Marin Cilic (CRO) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 3 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 4 Alexander Zverev (GER) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 5 Dominic Thiem (AUT) 2nd to play Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 6 Juan Martin del Potro (ARG) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 7 Kevin Anderson (RSA) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 8 Jack Sock (USA) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 9 Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 10 Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 11 Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2nd to play Horacio Zeballos (ARG) (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 12 Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2nd to play Maximilian Marterer (GER) (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 13 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 14 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 15 John Isner (USA) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 16 Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2nd to play Jeremy Chardy (FRA) (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 17 Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2nd to play Daniil Medvedev (RUS) (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 18 Sam Querrey (USA) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 19 Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 2nd to play Borna Coric (CRO) (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 20 Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 21 Kyle Edmund (GBR) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 22 Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 23 Hyeon Chung (KOR) 2nd to play Dusan Lajovic (SRB) (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 24 Gilles Muller (LUX) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 25 Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 26 Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 27 Andrey Rublev (RUS) 2nd to play Taylor Fritz (USA) (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 28 Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 29 David Ferrer (ESP) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 30 Pablo Cuevas (URU) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 31 Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 32 Milos Raonic (CAN) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) (Note : all times are GMT)