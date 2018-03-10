FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
Tennis News
March 10, 2018 / 1:21 AM / 2 days ago

ATP World Tour Masters 1000 / WTA Premier, Indian Wells Masters Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Mar 10 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 / WTA Premier, Indian Wells Masters Men's Singles matches on Friday

 .. Seeds ..
 Seed  Round  Rslt     Opponent                      Score
    1  Roger Federer (SUI)
       2nd    to play  Federico Delbonis (ARG)       (start 03:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    2  Marin Cilic (CRO)
       2nd    to play  Marton Fucsovics (HUN)        (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    3  Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)
       2nd    to play  Fernando Verdasco (ESP)       (start 01:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    4  Alexander Zverev (GER)
       2nd    to play  Joao Sousa (POR)              (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    5  Dominic Thiem (AUT)
       2nd    to play  Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)      (start 19:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    6  Juan Martin del Potro (ARG)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    7  Kevin Anderson (RSA)
       2nd    to play  Evgeny Donskoy (RUS)          (start 21:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    8  Jack Sock (USA)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    9  Lucas Pouille (FRA)
       2nd    to play  Yuki Bhambri (IND)            (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   10  Novak Djokovic (SRB)
       2nd    to play  Taro Daniel (JPN)             (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   11  Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)
       2nd    to play  Horacio Zeballos (ARG)        (start 01:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   12  Tomas Berdych (CZE)
       2nd    to play  Maximilian Marterer (GER)     (start 19:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   13  Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)
       2nd    to play  Jared Donaldson (USA)         (start 23:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   14  Diego Schwartzman (ARG)
       2nd    to play  Marcos Baghdatis (CYP)        (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   15  John Isner (USA)
       2nd    to play  Gael Monfils (FRA)            (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   16  Fabio Fognini (ITA)
       2nd    to play  Jeremy Chardy (FRA)           (start 21:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   17  Nick Kyrgios (AUS)
       2nd    to play  Daniil Medvedev (RUS)         (start 23:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   18  Sam Querrey (USA)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   19  Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)
       2nd    to play  Borna Coric (CRO)             (start 01:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   20  Adrian Mannarino (FRA)
       2nd    to play  Peter Polansky (CAN)          (start 01:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   21  Kyle Edmund (GBR)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   22  Kei Nishikori (JPN)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   23  Hyeon Chung (KOR)
       2nd    to play  Dusan Lajovic (SRB)           (start 01:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   24  Gilles Muller (LUX)
       2nd    to play  Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)   (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   25  Filip Krajinovic (SRB)
       2nd    to play  Mitchell Krueger (USA)        (start 01:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   26  Damir Dzumhur (BIH)
       2nd    to play  Nicolas Kicker (ARG)          (start 23:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   27  Andrey Rublev (RUS)
       2nd    to play  Taylor Fritz (USA)            (start 23:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   28  Feliciano Lopez (ESP)
       2nd    to play  Ernesto Escobedo (USA)        (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   29  David Ferrer (ESP)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   30  Pablo Cuevas (URU)
       2nd    to play  Denis Shapovalov (CAN)        (start 21:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   31  Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   32  Milos Raonic (CAN)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
 (Note : all times are GMT)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.