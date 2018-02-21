UPDATE 2-ATP World Tour 250, Marseille Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Feb 21 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Marseille Men's Singles matches on Tuesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 2 Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) 2nd to play Ilya Ivashka (BLR) (start 09:00) 1st won (Bye) 3 Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2nd to play Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 4 Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2nd to play Stefano Travaglia (ITA) (start 09:00) 1st won (Bye) 5 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2nd to play Julien Benneteau (FRA) (start 20:00) 1st won (Bye) 6 Gilles Muller (LUX) 1st to play Sergiy Stakhovsky (UKR) (start 13:00) 7 Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 2nd to play Thomas Fabbiano (ITA) (start 14:00) 1st won Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) 6-7(6) 7-6(3) 6-1 8 Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 2nd to play Gilles Simon (FRA) (start 09:00) 1st won Joao Sousa (POR) 3-6 6-4 6-4 9 Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2nd to play (start 09:00) 1st won Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) 6-3 7-6(2) (Note : all times are GMT)