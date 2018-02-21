FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Health
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Tennis News
February 20, 2018 / 9:56 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-ATP World Tour 250, Marseille Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 21 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Marseille Men's Singles matches on Tuesday

 .. Seeds ..
 Seed  Round  Rslt     Opponent                      Score
    2  Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI)
       2nd    to play  Ilya Ivashka (BLR)            (start 09:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    3  Lucas Pouille (FRA)
       2nd    to play  Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)   (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    4  Tomas Berdych (CZE)
       2nd    to play  Stefano Travaglia (ITA)       (start 09:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    5  Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)
       2nd    to play  Julien Benneteau (FRA)        (start 20:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    6  Gilles Muller (LUX)
       1st    to play  Sergiy Stakhovsky (UKR)       (start 13:00)
    7  Damir Dzumhur (BIH)
       2nd    to play  Thomas Fabbiano (ITA)         (start 14:00)
       1st    won      Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ)       6-7(6) 7-6(3) 6-1
    8  Filip Krajinovic (SRB)
       2nd    to play  Gilles Simon (FRA)            (start 09:00)
       1st    won      Joao Sousa (POR)              3-6 6-4 6-4
    9  Karen Khachanov (RUS)
       2nd    to play                                (start 09:00)
       1st    won      Ruben Bemelmans (BEL)         6-3 7-6(2)
 (Note : all times are GMT)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.