UPDATE 2-ATP World Tour 500, Dubai Men's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Mar 2 (OPTA) - Final Rounds and Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500, Dubai Men's Singles matches on Thursday .. Final Rounds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 2 Lucas Pouille (FRA) qtr won 8-Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 3-6 6-3 6-2 2nd won Karen Khachanov (RUS) 6-4 3-6 6-3 1st won Ernests Gulbis (LAT) 6-4 6-4 8 Yuichi Sugita (JPN) qtr lost 2-Lucas Pouille (FRA) 3-6 6-3 6-2 2nd won Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6 6-4 1st won Ilya Ivashka (BLR) 7-5 6-1 3 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) qtr won Borna Coric (CRO) 7-6(4) 6-4 2nd won Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 6-4 6-7(2) 6-1 1st won Florian Mayer (GER) 6-3 6-4 - Borna Coric (CRO) qtr lost 3-Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6(4) 6-4 (ESP) 2nd won Benoit Paire (FRA) 6-1 6-4 1st won 5-Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6-4 6-3 7 Filip Krajinovic (SRB) qtr won Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) 6-1 6-2 2nd won Marcos Baghdatis (CYP) 7-6 6-4 1st won Thomas Fabbiano (ITA) 0-6 6-2 6-2 - Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) qtr lost 7-Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 6-1 6-2 2nd won 4-Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 6-1 6-1 1st won Blaz Kavcic (SLO) 6-3 6-4 - Malek Jaziri (TUN) qtr won Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6-4 3-6 6-3 2nd won Robin Haase (NED) 7-6(4) 7-6(3) 1st won 1-Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4-6 7-5 6-4 - Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) qtr lost Malek Jaziri (TUN) 6-4 3-6 6-3 2nd won 6-Philipp Kohlschreiber 4-6 6-3 6-4 (GER) 1st won Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 .................................................. .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1st lost Malek Jaziri (TUN) 4-6 7-5 6-4 2 Lucas Pouille (FRA) semi to play 7-Filip Krajinovic (SRB) (start 13:00) qtr won 8-Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 3-6 6-3 6-2 2nd won Karen Khachanov (RUS) 6-4 3-6 6-3 1st won Ernests Gulbis (LAT) 6-4 6-4 3 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) semi to play Malek Jaziri (TUN) (start 15:00) qtr won Borna Coric (CRO) 7-6(4) 6-4 2nd won Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 6-4 6-7(2) 6-1 1st won Florian Mayer (GER) 6-3 6-4 4 Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 2nd lost Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) 6-1 6-1 1st won Yannick Maden (GER) 6-3 6-4 5 Richard Gasquet (FRA) 1st lost Borna Coric (CRO) 6-4 6-3 6 Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) 2nd lost Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4-6 6-3 6-4 1st won Gleb Sakharov (FRA) 6-4 6-2 7 Filip Krajinovic (SRB) semi to play 2-Lucas Pouille (FRA) (start 13:00) qtr won Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) 6-1 6-2 2nd won Marcos Baghdatis (CYP) 7-6 6-4 1st won Thomas Fabbiano (ITA) 0-6 6-2 6-2 8 Yuichi Sugita (JPN) qtr lost 2-Lucas Pouille (FRA) 3-6 6-3 6-2 2nd won Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6 6-4 1st won Ilya Ivashka (BLR) 7-5 6-1 (Note : all times are GMT)