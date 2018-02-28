UPDATE 2-ATP World Tour 500, Dubai Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Feb 28 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500, Dubai Men's Singles matches on Tuesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1st lost Malek Jaziri (TUN) 4-6 7-5 6-4 2 Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2nd to play Karen Khachanov (RUS) (start 12:00) 1st won Ernests Gulbis (LAT) 6-4 6-4 3 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2nd to play Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) (start 10:00) 1st won Florian Mayer (GER) 6-3 6-4 4 Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 2nd to play Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) (start 14:00) 1st won Yannick Maden (GER) 6-3 6-4 5 Richard Gasquet (FRA) 1st lost Borna Coric (CRO) 6-4 6-3 6 Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) 2nd to play Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) (start 16:00) 1st won Gleb Sakharov (FRA) 6-4 6-2 7 Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 2nd to play Marcos Baghdatis (CYP) (start 15:00) 1st won Thomas Fabbiano (ITA) 0-6 6-2 6-2 8 Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 2nd to play Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) (start 12:00) 1st won Ilya Ivashka (BLR) 7-5 6-1 (Note : all times are GMT)