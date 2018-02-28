FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 7:56 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-ATP World Tour 500, Dubai Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 28 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500, Dubai Men's Singles matches on Tuesday

 .. Seeds ..
 Seed  Round  Rslt     Opponent                      Score
    1  Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)
       1st    lost     Malek Jaziri (TUN)            4-6 7-5 6-4
    2  Lucas Pouille (FRA)
       2nd    to play  Karen Khachanov (RUS)         (start 12:00)
       1st    won      Ernests Gulbis (LAT)          6-4 6-4
    3  Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)
       2nd    to play  Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)   (start 10:00)
       1st    won      Florian Mayer (GER)           6-3 6-4
    4  Damir Dzumhur (BIH)
       2nd    to play  Evgeny Donskoy (RUS)          (start 14:00)
       1st    won      Yannick Maden (GER)           6-3 6-4
    5  Richard Gasquet (FRA)
       1st    lost     Borna Coric (CRO)             6-4 6-3
    6  Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER)
       2nd    to play  Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)      (start 16:00)
       1st    won      Gleb Sakharov (FRA)           6-4 6-2
    7  Filip Krajinovic (SRB)
       2nd    to play  Marcos Baghdatis (CYP)        (start 15:00)
       1st    won      Thomas Fabbiano (ITA)         0-6 6-2 6-2
    8  Yuichi Sugita (JPN)
       2nd    to play  Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)      (start 12:00)
       1st    won      Ilya Ivashka (BLR)            7-5 6-1
 (Note : all times are GMT)
