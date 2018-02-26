UPDATE 2-ATP World Tour 500, Rio de Janeiro Men's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Feb 26 (OPTA) - Final Rounds and Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500, Rio de Janeiro Men's Singles matches on Sunday .. Final Rounds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 6 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) final won 8-Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 6-2 6-3 semi won Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-5 6-2 qtr won Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-3 6-4 2nd won Federico Delbonis (ARG) 6-2 6-3 1st won Casper Ruud (NOR) 4-1 (Retired) 8 Fernando Verdasco (ESP) final lost 6-Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 6-2 6-3 semi won 5-Fabio Fognini (ITA) 6-1 7-5 qtr won 2-Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-4 6-0 2nd won Nicolas Kicker (ARG) 6-7(3) 6-2 6-0 1st won Leonardo Mayer (ARG) 6-2 3-6 6-3 - Nicolas Jarry (CHI) semi lost 6-Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 7-5 6-2 qtr won 7-Pablo Cuevas (URU) 7-5 6-3 2nd won 4-Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 7-5 6-3 1st won Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (ESP) 6-3 7-6(3) 5 Fabio Fognini (ITA) semi lost 8-Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 6-1 7-5 qtr won Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 6-7(3) 6-3 6-1 2nd won Tennys Sandgren (USA) 4-6 6-4 7-6 1st won Thomaz Bellucci (BRA) 6-7(5) 7-5 6-2 - Aljaz Bedene (SLO) qtr lost 5-Fabio Fognini (ITA) 6-7(3) 6-3 6-1 2nd won 3-Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 6-2 5-7 6-2 1st won Andreas Haider-Maurer (AUT) 7-5 6-0 - Gael Monfils (FRA) qtr lost 6-Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 6-3 6-4 2nd won 1-Marin Cilic (CRO) 6-3 7-6(8) 1st won Horacio Zeballos (ARG) 7-5 3-6 7-5 2 Dominic Thiem (AUT) qtr lost 8-Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 6-4 6-0 2nd won Pablo Andujar (ESP) 4-2 (Retired) 1st won Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-2 7-5 7 Pablo Cuevas (URU) qtr lost Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-5 6-3 2nd won Gastao Elias (POR) 7-5 6-1 1st won Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-7(5) 7-6(10) 6-3 .................................................. .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Marin Cilic (CRO) 2nd lost Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-3 7-6(8) 1st won Carlos Berlocq (ARG) 6-3 6-2 2 Dominic Thiem (AUT) qtr lost 8-Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 6-4 6-0 2nd won Pablo Andujar (ESP) 4-2 (Retired) 1st won Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-2 7-5 3 Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2nd lost Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 6-2 5-7 6-2 1st won Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6-4 6-1 4 Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 2nd lost Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-5 6-3 1st won Rogerio Dutra Silva (BRA) 6-3 3-6 6-4 5 Fabio Fognini (ITA) semi lost 8-Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 6-1 7-5 qtr won Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 6-7(3) 6-3 6-1 2nd won Tennys Sandgren (USA) 4-6 6-4 7-6 1st won Thomaz Bellucci (BRA) 6-7(5) 7-5 6-2 6 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) final won 8-Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 6-2 6-3 semi won Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-5 6-2 qtr won Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-3 6-4 2nd won Federico Delbonis (ARG) 6-2 6-3 1st won Casper Ruud (NOR) 4-1 (Retired) 7 Pablo Cuevas (URU) qtr lost Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-5 6-3 2nd won Gastao Elias (POR) 7-5 6-1 1st won Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-7(5) 7-6(10) 6-3 8 Fernando Verdasco (ESP) final lost 6-Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 6-2 6-3 semi won 5-Fabio Fognini (ITA) 6-1 7-5 qtr won 2-Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-4 6-0 2nd won Nicolas Kicker (ARG) 6-7(3) 6-2 6-0 1st won Leonardo Mayer (ARG) 6-2 3-6 6-3