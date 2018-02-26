FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Tennis News
February 25, 2018 / 9:42 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-ATP World Tour 500, Rio de Janeiro Men's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Feb 26 (OPTA) - Final Rounds and Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500, Rio de Janeiro Men's Singles matches on Sunday

 .. Final Rounds ..
 Seed  Round  Rslt     Opponent                      Score
    6  Diego Schwartzman (ARG)
       final  won      8-Fernando Verdasco (ESP)     6-2 6-3
       semi   won      Nicolas Jarry (CHI)           7-5 6-2
       qtr    won      Gael Monfils (FRA)            6-3 6-4
       2nd    won      Federico Delbonis (ARG)       6-2 6-3
       1st    won      Casper Ruud (NOR)             4-1 (Retired)
    8  Fernando Verdasco (ESP)
       final  lost     6-Diego Schwartzman (ARG)     6-2 6-3
       semi   won      5-Fabio Fognini (ITA)         6-1 7-5
       qtr    won      2-Dominic Thiem (AUT)         6-4 6-0
       2nd    won      Nicolas Kicker (ARG)          6-7(3) 6-2 6-0
       1st    won      Leonardo Mayer (ARG)          6-2 3-6 6-3
    -  Nicolas Jarry (CHI)
       semi   lost     6-Diego Schwartzman (ARG)     7-5 6-2
       qtr    won      7-Pablo Cuevas (URU)          7-5 6-3
       2nd    won      4-Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)  7-5 6-3
       1st    won      Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (ESP)  6-3 7-6(3)
    5  Fabio Fognini (ITA)
       semi   lost     8-Fernando Verdasco (ESP)     6-1 7-5
       qtr    won      Aljaz Bedene (SLO)            6-7(3) 6-3 6-1
       2nd    won      Tennys Sandgren (USA)         4-6 6-4 7-6
       1st    won      Thomaz Bellucci (BRA)         6-7(5) 7-5 6-2
    -  Aljaz Bedene (SLO)
       qtr    lost     5-Fabio Fognini (ITA)         6-7(3) 6-3 6-1
       2nd    won      3-Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)   6-2 5-7 6-2
       1st    won      Andreas Haider-Maurer (AUT)   7-5 6-0
    -  Gael Monfils (FRA)
       qtr    lost     6-Diego Schwartzman (ARG)     6-3 6-4
       2nd    won      1-Marin Cilic (CRO)           6-3 7-6(8)
       1st    won      Horacio Zeballos (ARG)        7-5 3-6 7-5
    2  Dominic Thiem (AUT)
       qtr    lost     8-Fernando Verdasco (ESP)     6-4 6-0
       2nd    won      Pablo Andujar (ESP)           4-2 (Retired)
       1st    won      Dusan Lajovic (SRB)           6-2 7-5
    7  Pablo Cuevas (URU)
       qtr    lost     Nicolas Jarry (CHI)           7-5 6-3
       2nd    won      Gastao Elias (POR)            7-5 6-1
       1st    won      Thiago Monteiro (BRA)         6-7(5) 7-6(10) 6-3
 ..................................................
 .. Seeds ..
 Seed  Round  Rslt     Opponent                      Score
    1  Marin Cilic (CRO)
       2nd    lost     Gael Monfils (FRA)            6-3 7-6(8)
       1st    won      Carlos Berlocq (ARG)          6-3 6-2
    2  Dominic Thiem (AUT)
       qtr    lost     8-Fernando Verdasco (ESP)     6-4 6-0
       2nd    won      Pablo Andujar (ESP)           4-2 (Retired)
       1st    won      Dusan Lajovic (SRB)           6-2 7-5
    3  Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)
       2nd    lost     Aljaz Bedene (SLO)            6-2 5-7 6-2
       1st    won      Marco Cecchinato (ITA)        6-4 6-1
    4  Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)
       2nd    lost     Nicolas Jarry (CHI)           7-5 6-3
       1st    won      Rogerio Dutra Silva (BRA)     6-3 3-6 6-4
    5  Fabio Fognini (ITA)
       semi   lost     8-Fernando Verdasco (ESP)     6-1 7-5
       qtr    won      Aljaz Bedene (SLO)            6-7(3) 6-3 6-1
       2nd    won      Tennys Sandgren (USA)         4-6 6-4 7-6
       1st    won      Thomaz Bellucci (BRA)         6-7(5) 7-5 6-2
    6  Diego Schwartzman (ARG)
       final  won      8-Fernando Verdasco (ESP)     6-2 6-3
       semi   won      Nicolas Jarry (CHI)           7-5 6-2
       qtr    won      Gael Monfils (FRA)            6-3 6-4
       2nd    won      Federico Delbonis (ARG)       6-2 6-3
       1st    won      Casper Ruud (NOR)             4-1 (Retired)
    7  Pablo Cuevas (URU)
       qtr    lost     Nicolas Jarry (CHI)           7-5 6-3
       2nd    won      Gastao Elias (POR)            7-5 6-1
       1st    won      Thiago Monteiro (BRA)         6-7(5) 7-6(10) 6-3
    8  Fernando Verdasco (ESP)
       final  lost     6-Diego Schwartzman (ARG)     6-2 6-3
       semi   won      5-Fabio Fognini (ITA)         6-1 7-5
       qtr    won      2-Dominic Thiem (AUT)         6-4 6-0
       2nd    won      Nicolas Kicker (ARG)          6-7(3) 6-2 6-0
       1st    won      Leonardo Mayer (ARG)          6-2 3-6 6-3
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.