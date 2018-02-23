FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 12:24 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-ATP World Tour 500, Rio de Janeiro Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500, Rio de Janeiro Men's Singles matches on Thursday

 .. Seeds ..
 Seed  Round  Rslt     Opponent                      Score
    1  Marin Cilic (CRO)
       2nd    lost     Gael Monfils (FRA)            6-3 7-6(8)
       1st    won      Carlos Berlocq (ARG)          6-3 6-2
    2  Dominic Thiem (AUT)
       qtr    to play                                (start 22:00)
       2nd    won      Pablo Andujar (ESP)           4-2 (Retired)
       1st    won      Dusan Lajovic (SRB)           6-2 7-5
    3  Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)
       2nd    lost     Aljaz Bedene (SLO)            6-2 5-7 6-2
       1st    won      Marco Cecchinato (ITA)        6-4 6-1
    4  Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)
       2nd    lost     Nicolas Jarry (CHI)           7-5 6-3
       1st    won      Rogerio Dutra Silva (BRA)     6-3 3-6 6-4
    5  Fabio Fognini (ITA)
       qtr    to play  Aljaz Bedene (SLO)            (start 00:00)
       2nd    won      Tennys Sandgren (USA)         4-6 6-4 7-6
       1st    won      Thomaz Bellucci (BRA)         6-7(5) 7-5 6-2
    6  Diego Schwartzman (ARG)
       qtr    to play  Gael Monfils (FRA)            (start 20:00)
       2nd    won      Federico Delbonis (ARG)       6-2 6-3
       1st    won      Casper Ruud (NOR)             4-1 (Retired)
    7  Pablo Cuevas (URU)
       qtr    to play  Nicolas Jarry (CHI)           (start 18:00)
       2nd    won      Gastao Elias (POR)            7-5 6-1
       1st    won      Thiago Monteiro (BRA)         6-7(5) 7-6(10) 6-3
    8  Fernando Verdasco (ESP)
       2nd    to play  Nicolas Kicker (ARG)          (start 23:15)
       1st    won      Leonardo Mayer (ARG)          6-2 3-6 6-3
 (Note : all times are GMT)
