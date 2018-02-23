UPDATE 2-ATP World Tour 500, Rio de Janeiro Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Feb 23 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500, Rio de Janeiro Men's Singles matches on Thursday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Marin Cilic (CRO) 2nd lost Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-3 7-6(8) 1st won Carlos Berlocq (ARG) 6-3 6-2 2 Dominic Thiem (AUT) qtr to play (start 22:00) 2nd won Pablo Andujar (ESP) 4-2 (Retired) 1st won Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-2 7-5 3 Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2nd lost Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 6-2 5-7 6-2 1st won Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6-4 6-1 4 Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 2nd lost Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-5 6-3 1st won Rogerio Dutra Silva (BRA) 6-3 3-6 6-4 5 Fabio Fognini (ITA) qtr to play Aljaz Bedene (SLO) (start 00:00) 2nd won Tennys Sandgren (USA) 4-6 6-4 7-6 1st won Thomaz Bellucci (BRA) 6-7(5) 7-5 6-2 6 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) qtr to play Gael Monfils (FRA) (start 20:00) 2nd won Federico Delbonis (ARG) 6-2 6-3 1st won Casper Ruud (NOR) 4-1 (Retired) 7 Pablo Cuevas (URU) qtr to play Nicolas Jarry (CHI) (start 18:00) 2nd won Gastao Elias (POR) 7-5 6-1 1st won Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-7(5) 7-6(10) 6-3 8 Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 2nd to play Nicolas Kicker (ARG) (start 23:15) 1st won Leonardo Mayer (ARG) 6-2 3-6 6-3 (Note : all times are GMT)