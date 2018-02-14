UPDATE 3-ATP World Tour 500, Rotterdam Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500, Rotterdam Men's Singles matches on Tuesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Roger Federer (SUI) 1st to play Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) (start 18:30) 2 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1st to play Yuichi Sugita (JPN) (start 14:00) 3 Alexander Zverev (GER) 2nd to play Andreas Seppi (ITA) (start 20:30) 1st won David Ferrer (ESP) 6-4 6-3 4 David Goffin (BEL) 2nd to play Feliciano Lopez (ESP) (start 14:00) 1st won Nicolas Mahut (FRA) 6-1 6-3 5 Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) 1st lost Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 4-6 6-3 6-2 6 Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2nd to play Viktor Troicki (SRB) (start 18:00) 1st won Mischa Zverev (GER) 7-5 6-3 7 Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1st to play Andrey Rublev (RUS) (start 10:00) 9 Gilles Muller (LUX) 1st lost Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 6-4 7-6(9) (Note : all times are GMT)