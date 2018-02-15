UPDATE 3-ATP World Tour 500, Rotterdam Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Feb 15 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500, Rotterdam Men's Singles matches on Wednesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Roger Federer (SUI) 2nd to play Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) (start 18:30) 1st won Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) 6-1 6-2 2 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2nd to play Filip Krajinovic (SRB) (start 14:00) 1st won Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 6-4 7-6(5) 3 Alexander Zverev (GER) 2nd lost Andreas Seppi (ITA) 6-4 6-3 1st won David Ferrer (ESP) 6-4 6-3 4 David Goffin (BEL) qtr to play 6-Tomas Berdych (CZE) (start 09:00) 2nd won Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 6-1 6-3 1st won Nicolas Mahut (FRA) 6-1 6-3 5 Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) 1st lost Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 4-6 6-3 6-2 6 Tomas Berdych (CZE) qtr to play 4-David Goffin (BEL) (start 09:00) 2nd won Viktor Troicki (SRB) 6-1 6-2 1st won Mischa Zverev (GER) 7-5 6-3 7 Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1st lost Andrey Rublev (RUS) 7-5 6-4 9 Gilles Muller (LUX) 1st lost Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 6-4 7-6(9) (Note : all times are GMT)