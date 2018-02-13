FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 1:20 AM / 2 days ago

ATP World Tour 250, Memphis Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 13 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Memphis Men's Singles matches on Monday

 .. Seeds ..
 Seed  Round  Rslt     Opponent                      Score
    1  Kevin Anderson (RSA)
       2nd    to play                                (start 15:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    2  Sam Querrey (USA)
       2nd    to play                                (start 15:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    3  John Isner (USA)
       2nd    to play                                (start 15:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    4  Adrian Mannarino (FRA)
       2nd    to play                                (start 15:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    5  Kei Nishikori (JPN)
       1st    to play  Noah Rubin (USA)              (start 00:30)
    6  Ryan Harrison (USA)
       1st    to play  Donald Young (USA)            (start 00:40)
    7  Steve Johnson (USA)
       1st    to play  Adrian Menendez-Maceiras      (start 18:00)
                       (ESP)
    8  Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)
       1st    lost     Dudi Sela (ISR)               6-4 6-4
 (Note : all times are GMT)
