ATP World Tour 250, Memphis Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Feb 13 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Memphis Men's Singles matches on Monday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Kevin Anderson (RSA) 2nd to play (start 15:00) 1st won (Bye) 2 Sam Querrey (USA) 2nd to play (start 15:00) 1st won (Bye) 3 John Isner (USA) 2nd to play (start 15:00) 1st won (Bye) 4 Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 2nd to play (start 15:00) 1st won (Bye) 5 Kei Nishikori (JPN) 1st to play Noah Rubin (USA) (start 00:30) 6 Ryan Harrison (USA) 1st to play Donald Young (USA) (start 00:40) 7 Steve Johnson (USA) 1st to play Adrian Menendez-Maceiras (start 18:00) (ESP) 8 Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1st lost Dudi Sela (ISR) 6-4 6-4 (Note : all times are GMT)