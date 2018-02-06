ATP World Tour 250, Montpellier Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Feb 6 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Montpellier Men's Singles matches on Monday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 David Goffin (BEL) 2nd to play (start 09:00) 1st won (Bye) 2 Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2nd to play (start 09:00) 1st won (Bye) 3 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2nd to play (start 09:00) 1st won (Bye) 4 Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 2nd to play (start 09:00) 1st won (Bye) 5 Richard Gasquet (FRA) 1st to play Daniil Medvedev (RUS) (start 09:00) 6 Andrey Rublev (RUS) 2nd to play (start 09:00) 1st won Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (ESP) 6-4 6-4 7 David Ferrer (ESP) 1st to play Karen Khachanov (RUS) (start 20:00) 8 Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 1st to play John Millman (AUS) (start 09:00) (Note : all times are GMT)