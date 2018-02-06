ATP World Tour 250, Quito Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Feb 6 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Quito Men's Singles matches on Monday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2nd to play Rogerio Dutra Silva (BRA) (start 15:00) 1st won (Bye) 2 Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 2nd to play (start 15:00) 1st won (Bye) 3 Gael Monfils (FRA) 2nd to play Casper Ruud (NOR) (start 15:00) 1st won (Bye) 4 Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) 2nd to play (start 15:00) 1st won (Bye) 5 Horacio Zeballos (ARG) 1st to play Thiago Monteiro (BRA) (start 17:00) 6 Victor Estrella Burgos (DOM) 1st to play Thomaz Bellucci (BRA) (start 01:45) 7 Ivo Karlovic (CRO) 1st to play Ernesto Escobedo (USA) (start 01:30) 8 Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 1st to play Facundo Bagnis (ARG) (start 23:30) (Note : all times are GMT)