ATP World Tour 250, Quito Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Feb 8 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Quito Men's Singles matches on Wednesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2nd to play Andrej Martin (SVK) (start 15:00) 1st won (Bye) 2 Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 2nd to play Roberto Quiroz (ECU) (start 15:00) 1st won (Bye) 3 Gael Monfils (FRA) 2nd to play Casper Ruud (NOR) (start 15:00) 1st won (Bye) 4 Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) 2nd to play Roberto Carballes Baena (start 15:00) (ESP) 1st won (Bye) 5 Horacio Zeballos (ARG) 1st lost Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-4 7-6(8) 6 Victor Estrella Burgos (DOM) 2nd to play Gerald Melzer (AUT) (start 15:00) 1st won Thomaz Bellucci (BRA) 4-6 6-4 6-2 7 Ivo Karlovic (CRO) 2nd to play Corentin Moutet (FRA) (start 15:00) 1st won Ernesto Escobedo (USA) 6-4 6-7 7-6 8 Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 2nd to play Stefano Travaglia (ITA) (start 15:00) 1st won Facundo Bagnis (ARG) 6-7 6-2 7-6 (Note : all times are GMT)