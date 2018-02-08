FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Tennis News
February 8, 2018 / 1:23 AM / 2 days ago

ATP World Tour 250, Quito Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 8 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Quito Men's Singles matches on Wednesday

 .. Seeds ..
 Seed  Round  Rslt     Opponent                      Score
    1  Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)
       2nd    to play  Andrej Martin (SVK)           (start 15:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    2  Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)
       2nd    to play  Roberto Quiroz (ECU)          (start 15:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    3  Gael Monfils (FRA)
       2nd    to play  Casper Ruud (NOR)             (start 15:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    4  Paolo Lorenzi (ITA)
       2nd    to play  Roberto Carballes Baena       (start 15:00)
                       (ESP)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    5  Horacio Zeballos (ARG)
       1st    lost     Thiago Monteiro (BRA)         6-4 7-6(8)
    6  Victor Estrella Burgos (DOM)
       2nd    to play  Gerald Melzer (AUT)           (start 15:00)
       1st    won      Thomaz Bellucci (BRA)         4-6 6-4 6-2
    7  Ivo Karlovic (CRO)
       2nd    to play  Corentin Moutet (FRA)         (start 15:00)
       1st    won      Ernesto Escobedo (USA)        6-4 6-7 7-6
    8  Nicolas Jarry (CHI)
       2nd    to play  Stefano Travaglia (ITA)       (start 15:00)
       1st    won      Facundo Bagnis (ARG)          6-7 6-2 7-6
 (Note : all times are GMT)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.