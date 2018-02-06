ATP World Tour 250, Sofia Open Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Feb 6 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Sofia Open Men's Singles matches on Monday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) 2nd to play (start 08:00) 1st won (Bye) 2 Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 2nd to play (start 08:00) 1st won (Bye) 3 Gilles Muller (LUX) 2nd to play (start 08:00) 1st won (Bye) 4 Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) 2nd to play (start 08:00) 1st won (Bye) 5 Robin Haase (NED) 1st to play Marius Copil (ROU) (start 08:00) 6 Viktor Troicki (SRB) 1st to play Ernests Gulbis (LAT) (start 18:00) 7 Joao Sousa (POR) 2nd to play (start 08:00) 1st won Dimitar Kuzmanov (BUL) 7-6(6) 6-1 8 Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) 1st lost Lukas Lacko (SVK) 6-4 6-4 (Note : all times are GMT)