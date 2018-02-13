FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 1:20 AM / 2 days ago

ATP World Tour 500, Rotterdam Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 13 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500, Rotterdam Men's Singles matches on Monday

 .. Seeds ..
 Seed  Round  Rslt     Opponent                      Score
    1  Roger Federer (SUI)
       1st    to play  Ruben Bemelmans (BEL)         (start 09:00)
    2  Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)
       1st    to play  Yuichi Sugita (JPN)           (start 09:00)
    3  Alexander Zverev (GER)
       2nd    to play  Andreas Seppi (ITA)           (start 09:00)
       1st    won      David Ferrer (ESP)            6-4 6-3
    4  David Goffin (BEL)
       1st    to play  Benoit Paire (FRA)            (start 14:00)
    5  Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI)
       1st    to play  Tallon Griekspoor (NED)       (start 18:30)
    6  Tomas Berdych (CZE)
       2nd    to play                                (start 09:00)
       1st    won      Mischa Zverev (GER)           7-5 6-3
    7  Lucas Pouille (FRA)
       1st    to play  Andrey Rublev (RUS)           (start 09:00)
    9  Gilles Muller (LUX)
       1st    to play  Daniil Medvedev (RUS)         (start 12:00)
 (Note : all times are GMT)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
