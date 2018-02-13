ATP World Tour 500, Rotterdam Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Feb 13 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500, Rotterdam Men's Singles matches on Monday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Roger Federer (SUI) 1st to play Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) (start 09:00) 2 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1st to play Yuichi Sugita (JPN) (start 09:00) 3 Alexander Zverev (GER) 2nd to play Andreas Seppi (ITA) (start 09:00) 1st won David Ferrer (ESP) 6-4 6-3 4 David Goffin (BEL) 1st to play Benoit Paire (FRA) (start 14:00) 5 Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) 1st to play Tallon Griekspoor (NED) (start 18:30) 6 Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2nd to play (start 09:00) 1st won Mischa Zverev (GER) 7-5 6-3 7 Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1st to play Andrey Rublev (RUS) (start 09:00) 9 Gilles Muller (LUX) 1st to play Daniil Medvedev (RUS) (start 12:00) (Note : all times are GMT)