February 6, 2018 / 11:42 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-ATP World Tour 250, Montpellier Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 7 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Montpellier Men's Singles matches on Tuesday

 .. Seeds ..
 Seed  Round  Rslt     Opponent                      Score
    1  David Goffin (BEL)
       2nd    to play  Gilles Simon (FRA)            (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    2  Lucas Pouille (FRA)
       2nd    to play  Carlos Taberner (ESP)         (start 09:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    3  Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA)
       2nd    to play                                (start 09:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    4  Damir Dzumhur (BIH)
       2nd    to play                                (start 09:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    5  Richard Gasquet (FRA)
       1st    to play  Daniil Medvedev (RUS)         (start 15:00)
    6  Andrey Rublev (RUS)
       2nd    to play  Jeremy Chardy (FRA)           (start 20:00)
       1st    won      Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (ESP)  6-4 6-4
    7  David Ferrer (ESP)
       1st    lost     Karen Khachanov (RUS)         6-7(5) 6-3 6-4
    8  Yuichi Sugita (JPN)
       1st    to play  John Millman (AUS)            (start 11:00)
 (Note : all times are GMT)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
