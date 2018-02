UPDATE 2-ATP World Tour 250, Sofia Open Men's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Feb 12 (OPTA) - Final Rounds and Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Sofia Open Men's Singles matches on Sunday .. Final Rounds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score - Mirza Basic (BIH) final won Marius Copil (ROU) 7-6(6) 6-7(4) 6-4 semi won 1-Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) 7-6(6) 6-4 qtr won Maximilian Marterer (GER) 6-4 4-6 6-3 2nd won 4-Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-5 7-6(5) (GER) 1st won Florian Mayer (GER) 6-4 6-1 - Marius Copil (ROU) final lost Mirza Basic (BIH) 7-6(6) 6-7(4) 6-4 semi won Jozef Kovalik (SVK) 6-4 6-2 qtr won 3-Gilles Muller (LUX) 6-4 6-4 2nd won Blaz Kavcic (SLO) 6-2 6-2 1st won 5-Robin Haase (NED) 7-6(5) 6-4 - Jozef Kovalik (SVK) semi lost Marius Copil (ROU) 6-4 6-2 qtr won Marcos Baghdatis (CYP) 7-6(2) 6-4 2nd won Lukas Lacko (SVK) 4-6 6-2 7-5 1st won Radu Albot (MDA) 6-3 6-3 1 Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) semi lost Mirza Basic (BIH) 7-6(6) 6-4 qtr won 6-Viktor Troicki (SRB) 6-1 7-6(3) 2nd won Martin Klizan (SVK) 4-6 6-2 6-3 1st won (Bye) 6 Viktor Troicki (SRB) qtr lost 1-Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) 6-1 7-6(3) 2nd won Denis Istomin (UZB) 7-6(4) 1-6 7-6(5) 1st won Ernests Gulbis (LAT) 6-3 6-7(2) 6-3 3 Gilles Muller (LUX) qtr lost Marius Copil (ROU) 6-4 6-4 2nd won Andreas Seppi (ITA) 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(2) 1st won (Bye) - Maximilian Marterer (GER) qtr lost Mirza Basic (BIH) 6-4 4-6 6-3 2nd won 7-Joao Sousa (POR) 7-5 7-6(6) 1st won Malek Jaziri (TUN) 7-6(3) 6-4 - Marcos Baghdatis (CYP) qtr lost Jozef Kovalik (SVK) 7-6(2) 6-4 2nd won 2-Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-7(4) 6-3 6-1 1st won Salvatore Caruso (ITA) 7-6(4) 6-3 ........................................................................... .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) semi lost Mirza Basic (BIH) 7-6(6) 6-4 qtr won 6-Viktor Troicki (SRB) 6-1 7-6(3) 2nd won Martin Klizan (SVK) 4-6 6-2 6-3 1st won (Bye) 2 Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 2nd lost Marcos Baghdatis (CYP) 6-7(4) 6-3 6-1 1st won (Bye) 3 Gilles Muller (LUX) qtr lost Marius Copil (ROU) 6-4 6-4 2nd won Andreas Seppi (ITA) 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(2) 1st won (Bye) 4 Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) 2nd lost Mirza Basic (BIH) 7-5 7-6(5) 1st won (Bye) 5 Robin Haase (NED) 1st lost Marius Copil (ROU) 7-6(5) 6-4 6 Viktor Troicki (SRB) qtr lost 1-Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) 6-1 7-6(3) 2nd won Denis Istomin (UZB) 7-6(4) 1-6 7-6(5) 1st won Ernests Gulbis (LAT) 6-3 6-7(2) 6-3 7 Joao Sousa (POR) 2nd lost Maximilian Marterer (GER) 7-5 7-6(6) 1st won Dimitar Kuzmanov (BUL) 7-6(6) 6-1 8 Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) 1st lost Lukas Lacko (SVK) 6-4 6-4