February 6, 2018 / 8:01 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-ATP World Tour 250, Sofia Open Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 7 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Sofia Open Men's Singles matches on Tuesday

 .. Seeds ..
 Seed  Round  Rslt     Opponent                      Score
    1  Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI)
       2nd    to play  Martin Klizan (SVK)           (start 08:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    2  Adrian Mannarino (FRA)
       2nd    to play                                (start 08:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    3  Gilles Muller (LUX)
       2nd    to play                                (start 08:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    4  Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER)
       2nd    to play  Mirza Basic (BIH)             (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    5  Robin Haase (NED)
       1st    to play  Marius Copil (ROU)            (start 10:00)
    6  Viktor Troicki (SRB)
       2nd    to play  Denis Istomin (UZB)           (start 08:00)
       1st    won      Ernests Gulbis (LAT)          6-3 6-7(2) 6-3
    7  Joao Sousa (POR)
       2nd    to play                                (start 08:00)
       1st    won      Dimitar Kuzmanov (BUL)        7-6(6) 6-1
    8  Evgeny Donskoy (RUS)
       1st    lost     Lukas Lacko (SVK)             6-4 6-4
 (Note : all times are GMT)
