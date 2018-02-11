FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2018 / 5:40 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 3-ATP World Tour 250, Montpellier Men's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Feb 11 (OPTA) - Final Rounds and Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Montpellier Men's Singles matches on Saturday

 .. Final Rounds ..
 Seed  Round  Rslt     Opponent                      Score
    2  Lucas Pouille (FRA)
       semi   won      3-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA)    1-6 5-5 (Retired)
       qtr    won      Benoit Paire (FRA)            6-1 6-4
       2nd    won      Carlos Taberner (ESP)         6-1 6-2
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    3  Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA)
       semi   lost     2-Lucas Pouille (FRA)         1-6 5-5 (Retired)
       qtr    won      6-Andrey Rublev (RUS)         6-4 7-6(1)
       2nd    won      Nicolas Mahut (FRA)           7-6(3) 6-7(3) 7-6(4)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    5  Richard Gasquet (FRA)
       semi   won      1-David Goffin (BEL)          6-4 0-6 6-3
       qtr    won      4-Damir Dzumhur (BIH)         6-4 6-2
       2nd    won      Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)   7-6(3) 5-7 6-3
       1st    won      Daniil Medvedev (RUS)         6-0 6-3
    1  David Goffin (BEL)
       semi   lost     5-Richard Gasquet (FRA)       6-4 0-6 6-3
       qtr    won      Karen Khachanov (RUS)         6-4 6-4
       2nd    won      Gilles Simon (FRA)            6-4 6-2
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    -  Karen Khachanov (RUS)
       qtr    lost     1-David Goffin (BEL)          6-4 6-4
       2nd    won      Ricardas Berankis (LTU)       6-2 7-6(11)
       1st    won      7-David Ferrer (ESP)          6-7(5) 6-3 6-4
    -  Benoit Paire (FRA)
       qtr    lost     2-Lucas Pouille (FRA)         6-1 6-4
       2nd    won      John Millman (AUS)            6-4 7-6(4)
       1st    won      Mischa Zverev (GER)           6-4 6-4
    6  Andrey Rublev (RUS)
       qtr    lost     3-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA)    6-4 7-6(1)
       2nd    won      Jeremy Chardy (FRA)           6-2 6-1
       1st    won      Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (ESP)  6-4 6-4
    4  Damir Dzumhur (BIH)
       qtr    lost     5-Richard Gasquet (FRA)       6-4 6-2
       2nd    won      Ruben Bemelmans (BEL)         7-5 6-4
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
 ...........................................................................
 .. Seeds ..
 Seed  Round  Rslt     Opponent                      Score
    1  David Goffin (BEL)
       semi   lost     5-Richard Gasquet (FRA)       6-4 0-6 6-3
       qtr    won      Karen Khachanov (RUS)         6-4 6-4
       2nd    won      Gilles Simon (FRA)            6-4 6-2
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    2  Lucas Pouille (FRA)
       final  to play  5-Richard Gasquet (FRA)       (start 13:30)
       semi   won      3-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA)    1-6 5-5 (Retired)
       qtr    won      Benoit Paire (FRA)            6-1 6-4
       2nd    won      Carlos Taberner (ESP)         6-1 6-2
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    3  Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA)
       semi   lost     2-Lucas Pouille (FRA)         1-6 5-5 (Retired)
       qtr    won      6-Andrey Rublev (RUS)         6-4 7-6(1)
       2nd    won      Nicolas Mahut (FRA)           7-6(3) 6-7(3) 7-6(4)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    4  Damir Dzumhur (BIH)
       qtr    lost     5-Richard Gasquet (FRA)       6-4 6-2
       2nd    won      Ruben Bemelmans (BEL)         7-5 6-4
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    5  Richard Gasquet (FRA)
       final  to play  2-Lucas Pouille (FRA)         (start 13:30)
       semi   won      1-David Goffin (BEL)          6-4 0-6 6-3
       qtr    won      4-Damir Dzumhur (BIH)         6-4 6-2
       2nd    won      Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)   7-6(3) 5-7 6-3
       1st    won      Daniil Medvedev (RUS)         6-0 6-3
    6  Andrey Rublev (RUS)
       qtr    lost     3-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA)    6-4 7-6(1)
       2nd    won      Jeremy Chardy (FRA)           6-2 6-1
       1st    won      Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (ESP)  6-4 6-4
    7  David Ferrer (ESP)
       1st    lost     Karen Khachanov (RUS)         6-7(5) 6-3 6-4
    8  Yuichi Sugita (JPN)
       1st    lost     John Millman (AUS)            5-7 6-3 6-4
 (Note : all times are GMT)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
