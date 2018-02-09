UPDATE 3-ATP World Tour 250, Montpellier Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Feb 9 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Montpellier Men's Singles matches on Thursday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 David Goffin (BEL) qtr to play Karen Khachanov (RUS) (start 13:00) 2nd won Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-4 6-2 1st won (Bye) 2 Lucas Pouille (FRA) qtr to play Benoit Paire (FRA) (start 20:00) 2nd won Carlos Taberner (ESP) 6-1 6-2 1st won (Bye) 3 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) qtr to play 6-Andrey Rublev (RUS) (start 18:00) 2nd won Nicolas Mahut (FRA) 7-6(3) 6-7(3) 7-6(4) 1st won (Bye) 4 Damir Dzumhur (BIH) qtr to play 5-Richard Gasquet (FRA) (start 15:00) 2nd won Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) 7-5 6-4 1st won (Bye) 5 Richard Gasquet (FRA) qtr to play 4-Damir Dzumhur (BIH) (start 15:00) 2nd won Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 7-6(3) 5-7 6-3 1st won Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 6-0 6-3 6 Andrey Rublev (RUS) qtr to play 3-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) (start 18:00) 2nd won Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 6-2 6-1 1st won Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (ESP) 6-4 6-4 7 David Ferrer (ESP) 1st lost Karen Khachanov (RUS) 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 8 Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 1st lost John Millman (AUS) 5-7 6-3 6-4 (Note : all times are GMT)