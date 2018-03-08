ATP World Tour Masters 1000 / WTA Premier, Indian Wells Masters Women's Singles Seeds Progress

Mar 8 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 / WTA Premier, Indian Wells Masters Women's Singles matches on Wednesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Simona Halep (ROU) 2nd to play Kristyna Pliskova (CZE) (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 2 Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 3 Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 4 Elina Svitolina (UKR) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 5 Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 2nd to play Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 6 Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2nd to play Belinda Bencic (SUI) (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 7 Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 8 Venus Williams (USA) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 9 Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2nd to play Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 10 Angelique Kerber (GER) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 11 Johanna Konta (GBR) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 12 Julia Goerges (GER) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 13 Sloane Stephens (USA) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 14 Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 2nd to play Samantha Stosur (AUS) (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 15 Madison Keys (USA) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 16 Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2nd to play Maria Sakkari (GRE) (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 17 Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 18 Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 19 Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 20 Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 21 Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 22 Elise Mertens (BEL) 2nd to play Qiang Wang (CHN) (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 23 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 2nd to play Amanda Anisimova (USA) (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 24 Elena Vesnina (RUS) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 25 Barbora Strycova (CZE) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 26 Daria Gavrilova (AUS) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 27 Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 28 Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 29 Kiki Bertens (NED) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 30 Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) 2nd to play Caroline Dolehide (USA) (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 31 Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 32 Shuai Zhang (CHN) 2nd to play (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) (Note : all times are GMT)