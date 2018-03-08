FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
Tennis News
March 8, 2018 / 1:23 AM / 2 days ago

ATP World Tour Masters 1000 / WTA Premier, Indian Wells Masters Women's Singles Seeds Progress

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Mar 8 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 / WTA Premier, Indian Wells Masters Women's Singles matches on Wednesday

 .. Seeds ..
 Seed  Round  Rslt     Opponent                      Score
    1  Simona Halep (ROU)
       2nd    to play  Kristyna Pliskova (CZE)       (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    2  Caroline Wozniacki (DEN)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    3  Garbine Muguruza (ESP)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    4  Elina Svitolina (UKR)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    5  Karolina Pliskova (CZE)
       2nd    to play  Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)      (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    6  Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)
       2nd    to play  Belinda Bencic (SUI)          (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    7  Caroline Garcia (FRA)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    8  Venus Williams (USA)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    9  Petra Kvitova (CZE)
       2nd    to play  Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)        (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   10  Angelique Kerber (GER)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   11  Johanna Konta (GBR)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   12  Julia Goerges (GER)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   13  Sloane Stephens (USA)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   14  Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)
       2nd    to play  Samantha Stosur (AUS)         (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   15  Madison Keys (USA)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   16  Ashleigh Barty (AUS)
       2nd    to play  Maria Sakkari (GRE)           (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   17  Coco Vandeweghe (USA)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   18  Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   19  Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   20  Daria Kasatkina (RUS)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   21  Anastasija Sevastova (LAT)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   22  Elise Mertens (BEL)
       2nd    to play  Qiang Wang (CHN)              (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   23  Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)
       2nd    to play  Amanda Anisimova (USA)        (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   24  Elena Vesnina (RUS)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   25  Barbora Strycova (CZE)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   26  Daria Gavrilova (AUS)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   27  Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   28  Anett Kontaveit (EST)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   29  Kiki Bertens (NED)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   30  Dominika Cibulkova (SVK)
       2nd    to play  Caroline Dolehide (USA)       (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   31  Agnieszka Radwanska (POL)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
   32  Shuai Zhang (CHN)
       2nd    to play                                (start 18:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
 (Note : all times are GMT)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.