UPDATE 13-ATP World Tour 500 / WTA International, Acapulco Women's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Mar 2 (OPTA) - Final Rounds and Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500 / WTA International, Acapulco Women's Singles matches on Thursday .. Final Rounds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score - Stefanie Voegele (SUI) qtr won 1-Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-4 5-7 6-2 2nd won Maria Sakkari (GRE) 6-3 6-4 1st won 8-Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-2 7-5 1 Sloane Stephens (USA) qtr lost Stefanie Voegele (SUI) 6-4 5-7 6-2 2nd won Arantxa Rus (NED) 5-7 7-6(6) 6-0 1st won Pauline Parmentier (FRA) 6-4 6-0 .................................................. .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Sloane Stephens (USA) qtr lost Stefanie Voegele (SUI) 6-4 5-7 6-2 2nd won Arantxa Rus (NED) 5-7 7-6(6) 6-0 1st won Pauline Parmentier (FRA) 6-4 6-0 2 Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) qtr to play 7-Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) (start 02:00) 2nd won Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 3-6 6-3 7-5 1st won Amandine Hesse (FRA) 6-2 6-2 3 Daria Gavrilova (AUS) qtr to play Veronica Cepede Royg (PAR) (start 00:35) 2nd won Renata Zarazua (MEX) 7-5 6-3 1st won Madison Brengle (USA) 4-6 6-3 6-3 4 Shuai Zhang (CHN) qtr to play Rebecca Peterson (SWE) (start 04:00) 2nd won Jil Teichmann (SUI) 7-6(5) 6-4 1st won Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 6-3 6-1 5 Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) 2nd lost Veronica Cepede Royg (PAR) 7-6(3) 6-1 1st won Christina McHale (USA) 3-6 6-2 6-4 6 Alize Cornet (FRA) 1st lost Rebecca Peterson (SWE) 6-2 6-4 7 Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) qtr to play 2-Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) (start 02:00) 2nd won Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-3 6-1 1st won Lauren Davis (USA) 6-4 6-1 8 Tatjana Maria (GER) 1st lost Stefanie Voegele (SUI) 6-2 7-5 (Note : all times are GMT)