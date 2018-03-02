FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 4:49 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 13-ATP World Tour 500 / WTA International, Acapulco Women's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Mar 2 (OPTA) - Final Rounds and Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500 / WTA International, Acapulco Women's Singles matches on Thursday

 .. Final Rounds ..
 Seed  Round  Rslt     Opponent                      Score
    -  Stefanie Voegele (SUI)
       qtr    won      1-Sloane Stephens (USA)       6-4 5-7 6-2
       2nd    won      Maria Sakkari (GRE)           6-3 6-4
       1st    won      8-Tatjana Maria (GER)         6-2 7-5
    1  Sloane Stephens (USA)
       qtr    lost     Stefanie Voegele (SUI)        6-4 5-7 6-2
       2nd    won      Arantxa Rus (NED)             5-7 7-6(6) 6-0
       1st    won      Pauline Parmentier (FRA)      6-4 6-0
 ..................................................
 .. Seeds ..
 Seed  Round  Rslt     Opponent                      Score
    1  Sloane Stephens (USA)
       qtr    lost     Stefanie Voegele (SUI)        6-4 5-7 6-2
       2nd    won      Arantxa Rus (NED)             5-7 7-6(6) 6-0
       1st    won      Pauline Parmentier (FRA)      6-4 6-0
    2  Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)
       qtr    to play  7-Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)        (start 02:00)
       2nd    won      Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)     3-6 6-3 7-5
       1st    won      Amandine Hesse (FRA)          6-2 6-2
    3  Daria Gavrilova (AUS)
       qtr    to play  Veronica Cepede Royg (PAR)    (start 00:35)
       2nd    won      Renata Zarazua (MEX)          7-5 6-3
       1st    won      Madison Brengle (USA)         4-6 6-3 6-3
    4  Shuai Zhang (CHN)
       qtr    to play  Rebecca Peterson (SWE)        (start 04:00)
       2nd    won      Jil Teichmann (SUI)           7-6(5) 6-4
       1st    won      Jasmine Paolini (ITA)         6-3 6-1
    5  Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)
       2nd    lost     Veronica Cepede Royg (PAR)    7-6(3) 6-1
       1st    won      Christina McHale (USA)        3-6 6-2 6-4
    6  Alize Cornet (FRA)
       1st    lost     Rebecca Peterson (SWE)        6-2 6-4
    7  Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)
       qtr    to play  2-Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)   (start 02:00)
       2nd    won      Arina Rodionova (AUS)         6-3 6-1
       1st    won      Lauren Davis (USA)            6-4 6-1
    8  Tatjana Maria (GER)
       1st    lost     Stefanie Voegele (SUI)        6-2 7-5
 (Note : all times are GMT)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
