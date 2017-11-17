FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis-Bryan brothers exit ATP Finals after surprise loss
#Tennis News
November 17, 2017 / 7:49 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Tennis-Bryan brothers exit ATP Finals after surprise loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Four-times ATP Finals doubles champions Bob and Mike Bryan bowed out of the tournament after a surprise 6-4 6-4 defeat by alternates Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic on Friday.

The American twins, seeded fifth, finished their round-robin matches with only one win and their exit was confirmed later when Britain’s Jamie Murray, together with Brazilian partner Bruno Soares, beat world number one duo Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo.

Mike Bryan remains tied with Canadian Daniel Nestor on a record 1,056 doubles match wins in the professional era.

Murray and Soares won 6-2 6-4 ensuring there will be some British interest in the final weekend of the season.

Marach and Pavic replaced Ivan Dodig and Marcel Granollers for the final day of round-robin play.

Murray and Soares will face John Peers and Henri Kontinen in the semis, while Kubot and Melo take on Ryan Harrison and Michael Venus. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

