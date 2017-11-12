FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis-Zverev beats Cilic in impressive ATP Finals debut
#Tennis News
November 12, 2017 / 11:07 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Tennis-Zverev beats Cilic in impressive ATP Finals debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - German 20-year-old Alexander Zverev marked his ATP Finals debut with a 6-4 3-6 6-4 victory over Marin Cilic on Sunday.

The world number three, the youngest qualifier for the season-ender for nine years, appeared to be fading after a dazzling start, but surged back in style.

With Cilic serving to stay in the match Zverev produced a stunning backhand winner to earn three match points and needed only one of them, crunching away an easy volley to win.

Defeat left Croatian Cilic, beaten in this year’s Wimbledon final by Roger Federer, with a miserable 1-6 career record in the London season-ender.

Zverev, bidding to become the first German to finish the year in the world’s top three since Boris Becker in 1994, will face a mouthwatering clash with Federer on Tuesday.

Six-times champion Federer had earlier beaten Jack Sock. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
