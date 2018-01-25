FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 11:02 AM / a day ago

Tennis-Cilic tames Edmund to reach first Australian Open final

Ian Ransom

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A business-like Marin Cilic defused the firepower of Kyle Edmund before crushing the ailing Briton 6-2 7-6(4) 6-2 to reach his first Australian Open final on Thursday.

The sixth-seeded Croatian was relentless under the lights at Rod Laver Arena, unleashing a barrage of 32 winners to end the world number 49’s dream run with a stinging defeat in two hours and 18 minutes.

An agitated Edmund took a medical time-out after losing the first set and hobbled through the latter part of the match before surrendering meekly after a massive serve from the rangy Cilic.

Former U.S. Open champion Cilic will meet the winner of Roger Federer and Chung Hyeon for the title.

