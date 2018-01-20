Tennis-Federer eases past Gasquet into fourth round

MELBOURNE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Roger Federer eased into the second week of the Australian Open with a 6-2 7-5 6-4 win over Richard Gasquet on Saturday evening that kept the Swiss on course for a 20th grand slam title.

The 36-year-old defending champion reached the fourth round of the Melbourne Park tournament for the 16th time by shifting up the gears when required to see off his French opponent in just under two hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Gasquet played a solid match, studded with his trademark occasional moments of shot-making brilliance, but that was never enough to overcome one of the best players of all time.

Watched from the stands by 11-times grand slam champion Laver, second seed Federer sealed the victory with a backhand winner to set up a first career meeting with Hungarian Marton Fucsovics for a place in the quarter-finals.