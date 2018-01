Jan 20 (Reuters) - Key statistics from the 4-6 6-4 15-13 victory for Romanian Simona Halep against American Lauren Davis in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday (prefix denotes seeding): 1-Halep Davis Aces 4 0 Double faults 4 7 Break points won 7/22 6/16 Net points won 9/13 28/38 Winners 27 52 Unforced errors 39 73 Total points won 158 145 Match duration: 3 hours, 44 minutes (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)