FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
The Trump Effect
Markets
Breakingviews
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Science
Arts
#Tennis News
January 20, 2018 / 4:03 AM / a day ago

Tennis-Halep edges Davis in marathon thriller to reach fourth round

Ian Ransom

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - World number one Simona Halep saved three match points before edging an inspired Lauren Davis 4-6 6-4 15-13 in a thrilling marathon to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

The Romanian fought back from the brink at 11-10 in the epic final set before serving out for the match on the fourth attempt at Rod Laver Arena.

Halep closed out the dramatic contest on the first match point, when Davis, who had gone for broke all match, fired into the tramlines.

Halep will meet the winner of Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka for a place in the quarter-finals. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.