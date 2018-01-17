Tennis-Kyrgios keeps cool to storm into third round

MELBOURNE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios’s Australian Open challenge gained momentum as the home favourite outclassed Serbian Viktor Troicki to move into the third round without dropping a set on Wednesday.

The 17th seed’s volatile temperament was tested by one noisy fan and then by a hovering helicopter, but he remained focussed enough to win 7-5 6-4 7-6(2) on Hisense Arena.

He will now face French former runner-up Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in what promises to be a standout clash on Friday.

Kyrgios dominated the first set but had to wait until the 11th game to break, before serving out the set.

He snatched an early break in the second set but was momentarily distracted when a fan stood up and began bellowing and waving his phone around in the front row.

A couple of games later, a red helicopter hovering above the arena had Kyrgios chuntering again but it did not prevent him moving into a two-set lead.

Troicki saved three break points in the opening game of the third set and had one of his own in the next game which Kyrgios swatted away with a clinical backhand.

Kyrgios did break in the next game but what looked like being a routine victory when he served at 5-4 became a little complicated when, out of nowhere, he dropped serve after Troicki got lucky with a netcord and Kyrgios missed a forehand.

The 22-year-old lost in the second round to Andreas Seppi last year having been two sets up, but there was to be no meltdown this time as he ran away with the tiebreak.

Troicki accidentally hit chair umpire James Keothavong on the head with an attempted passing shot, causing much hilarity around the stadium. But a stony-faced Kyrgios remained rock solid to progress with no further alarms. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)