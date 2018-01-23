FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Davos
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Backstory
Autos
Sport
Entertainment
#Tennis News
January 23, 2018 / 12:09 PM / a day ago

Tennis-Cilic reaches semi-finals after Nadal retires hurt

Ian Ransom

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Marin Cilic advanced to the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Tuesday after top seed Rafa Nadal retired hurt when trailing 3-6 6-3 6-7(5) 6-2 2-0 in their match at Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal took a medical time-out late in the fourth set for treatment on an apparent hip injury and was clearly struggling as he battled on in the evening match.

After being broken to fall behind 2-0 in the fifth, Nadal called it quits, and shook hands ruefully with the chair umpire and Cilic.

Sixth seed Cilic will meet Briton Kyle Edmund for a place in the final.

editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.