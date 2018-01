Jan 25 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourt on the 12th day of the Australian Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA

Not before 0500 GMT

Women’s doubles - final

5-Timea Babos (Hungary)/Kristina Mladenovic (France) v 2-Ekaterina Makarova (Russia)/Elena Vesnina (Russia)

Not before 0830 GMT

Men’s singles - semi-final

Chung Hyeon (South Korea) v 2-Roger Federer (Switzerland)