Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Saturday

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourts on the sixth day of the Australian Open on Saturday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding, third round matches unless mentioned):

ROD LAVER ARENA

1-Simona Halep (Romania) v Lauren Davis (U.S.)

Chung Hyeon (South Korea) v 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

18-Ashleigh Barty (Australia) v Naomi Osaka (Japan)

Not before 0800GMT

21-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Maria Sharapova (Russia)

29-Richard Gasquet (France) v 2-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Ana Bogdan (Romania) v 17-Madison Keys (U.S.)

29-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) v 6-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

5-Dominic Thiem (Austria)v 26-Adrian Mannarino (France)

Not before 0800GMT

14-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 21-Albert Ramos Vinolas (Spain)

Hsieh Su-wei (Taiwan) v 26-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland)

HISENSE ARENA

Not before 0130GMT

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) v 8-Caroline Garcia (France)

Julien Benneteau (France) v 25-Fabio Fognini (Italy)

19-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) v 12-Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina)