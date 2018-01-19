Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Saturday

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourts on the sixth day of the Australian Open on Saturday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding, third round matches unless mentioned):
1-Simona Halep (Romania) v Lauren Davis (U.S.)
Chung Hyeon (South Korea) v 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany)
18-Ashleigh Barty (Australia) v Naomi Osaka (Japan)
Not before 0800GMT
21-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Maria Sharapova (Russia)
29-Richard Gasquet (France) v 2-Roger Federer (Switzerland)
Ana Bogdan (Romania) v 17-Madison Keys (U.S.)
29-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) v 6-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)
5-Dominic Thiem (Austria)v 26-Adrian Mannarino (France)
Not before 0800GMT
14-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 21-Albert Ramos Vinolas (Spain)
Hsieh Su-wei (Taiwan) v 26-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland)
Not before 0130GMT
Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) v 8-Caroline Garcia (France)
Julien Benneteau (France) v 25-Fabio Fognini (Italy)
19-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) v 12-Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina)
Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru