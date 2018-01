Jan 27 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourt on the final day of the Australian Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA

Not before 0500 GMT

Mixed doubles - final

5-Timea Babos (Hungary)/Rohan Bopanna (India) v 8-Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada)/Mate Pavic (Croatia).

Not before 0830 GMT

Men’s singles - final

6-Marin Cilic (Croatia) v 2-Roger Federer (Switzerland) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)