Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Wednesday

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourt on the 10th day of the Australian Open on Wednesday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding, quarter-final matches unless mentioned):

ROD LAVER ARENA

21-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v 17-Madison Keys (U.S.)

Not before 0200 GMT

Tennys Sandgren (U.S.) v Chung Hyeon (South Korea)

Not before 0400 GMT

1-Simona Halep (Romania) v 6-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

Not before 0830 GMT

2-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v 19-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)