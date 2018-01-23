FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Davos
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Backstory
Autos
Sport
Entertainment
#Tennis News
January 23, 2018 / 7:29 AM / a day ago

Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourt on the 10th day of the Australian Open on Wednesday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding, quarter-final matches unless mentioned):

ROD LAVER ARENA

21-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v 17-Madison Keys (U.S.)

Not before 0200 GMT

Tennys Sandgren (U.S.) v Chung Hyeon (South Korea)

Not before 0400 GMT

1-Simona Halep (Romania) v 6-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

Not before 0830 GMT

2-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v 19-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.