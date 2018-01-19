FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 1:04 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Grand Slam, Australian Open Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Jan 19 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the Grand Slam, Australian Open Men's Singles matches on Thursday

 Seed  Name/  Rslt     Opponent                      Score
       Round
    1  Rafael Nadal (ESP)
       3rd    to play  28-Damir Dzumhur (BIH)
       2nd    won      Leonardo Mayer (ARG)          6-3 6-4 7-6(4)
       1st    won      Victor Estrella Burgos (DOM)  6-1 6-1 6-1
    2  Roger Federer (SUI)
       3rd    to play  29-Richard Gasquet (FRA)
       2nd    won      Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)      6-4 6-4 7-6(4)
       1st    won      Aljaz Bedene (SLO)            6-3 6-4 6-3
    3  Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)
       3rd    to play  30-Andrey Rublev (RUS)
       2nd    won      Mackenzie McDonald (USA)      4-6 6-2 6-4 0-6 8-6
       1st    won      Dennis Novak (AUT)            6-3 6-2 6-1
    4  Alexander Zverev (GER)
       3rd    to play  Hyeon Chung (KOR)
       2nd    won      Peter Gojowczyk (GER)         6-1 6-3 4-6 6-3
       1st    won      Thomas Fabbiano (ITA)         6-1 7-6(5) 7-5
    5  Dominic Thiem (AUT)
       3rd    to play  26-Adrian Mannarino (FRA)
       2nd    won      Denis Kudla (USA)             6-7(6) 3-6 6-3 6-2 6-3
       1st    won      Guido Pella (ARG)             6-4 6-4 6-4
    6  Marin Cilic (CRO)
       3rd    to play  Ryan Harrison (USA)
       2nd    won      Joao Sousa (POR)              6-1 7-5 6-2
       1st    won      Vasek Pospisil (CAN)          6-2 6-2 4-6 7-6(5)
    7  David Goffin (BEL)
       2nd    lost     Julien Benneteau (FRA)        1-6 7-6(5) 6-1 7-6(4)
       1st    won      Matthias Bachinger (GER)      6-7(3) 6-3 6-2 6-4
    8  Jack Sock (USA)
       1st    lost     Yuichi Sugita (JPN)           6-1 7-6(4) 5-7 6-3
    9  Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI)
       2nd    lost     Tennys Sandgren (USA)         6-2 6-1 6-4
       1st    won      Ricardas Berankis (LTU)       6-3 6-4 2-6 7-6(2)
   10  Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)
       3rd    to play  23-Gilles Muller (LUX)
       2nd    won      Gilles Simon (FRA)            6-2 3-0
       1st    won      Jason Kubler (AUS)            7-5 4-6 7-5 6-1
   11  Kevin Anderson (RSA)
       1st    lost     Kyle Edmund (GBR)             6-7(4) 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4
   12  Juan Martin del Potro (ARG)
       3rd    to play  19-Tomas Berdych (CZE)
       2nd    won      Karen Khachanov (RUS)         6-4 7-6(4) 6-7(0) 6-4
       1st    won      Frances Tiafoe (USA)          6-3 6-4 6-3
   13  Sam Querrey (USA)
       2nd    lost     Marton Fucsovics (HUN)        6-4 7-6(6) 4-6 6-2
       1st    won      Feliciano Lopez (ESP)         6-3 6-4 6-2
   14  Novak Djokovic (SRB)
       3rd    to play  21-Albert Ramos-Vinolas
                       (ESP)
       2nd    won      Gael Monfils (FRA)            4-6 6-3 6-1 6-3
       1st    won      Donald Young (USA)            6-1 6-2 6-4
   15  Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA)
       3rd    to play  17-Nick Kyrgios (AUS)
       2nd    won      Denis Shapovalov (CAN)        3-6 6-3 1-6 7-6(4) 7-5
       1st    won      Kevin King (USA)              6-4 6-4 6-1
   16  John Isner (USA)
       1st    lost     Matthew Ebden (AUS)           6-4 3-6 6-3 6-3
   17  Nick Kyrgios (AUS)
       3rd    to play  15-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA)
       2nd    won      Viktor Troicki (SRB)          7-5 6-4 7-6(2)
       1st    won      Rogerio Dutra Silva (BRA)     6-1 6-2 6-4
   18  Lucas Pouille (FRA)
       1st    lost     Ruben Bemelmans (BEL)         6-4 6-4 6-7(4) 7-6(6)
   19  Tomas Berdych (CZE)
       3rd    to play  12-Juan Martin del Potro
                       (ARG)
       2nd    won      Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (ESP)  6-3 2-6 6-2 6-3
       1st    won      Alex De Minaur (AUS)          6-3 3-6 6-0 6-1
   20  Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)
       1st    lost     Fernando Verdasco (ESP)       6-1 7-5 7-5
   21  Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)
       3rd    to play  14-Novak Djokovic (SRB)
       2nd    won      Tim Smyczek (USA)             6-4 6-2 7-6(2)
       1st    won      Jared Donaldson (USA)         6-2 6-3 6-4
   22  Milos Raonic (CAN)
       1st    lost     Lukas Lacko (SVK)             6-7(5) 7-5 6-4 7-6(4)
   23  Gilles Muller (LUX)
       3rd    to play  10-Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)
       2nd    won      Malek Jaziri (TUN)            7-5 6-4 6-7(5) 3-6 6-2
       1st    won      Federico Delbonis (ARG)       7-5 6-4 6-3
   24  Diego Schwartzman (ARG)
       3rd    to play  Alexandr Dolgopolov (UKR)
       2nd    won      Casper Ruud (NOR)             6-4 6-2 6-3
       1st    won      Dusan Lajovic (SRB)           2-6 6-3 5-7 6-4 11-9
   25  Fabio Fognini (ITA)
       3rd    to play  Julien Benneteau (FRA)
       2nd    won      Evgeny Donskoy (RUS)          2-6 6-3 6-4 6-1
       1st    won      Horacio Zeballos (ARG)        6-4 6-4 7-5
   26  Adrian Mannarino (FRA)
       3rd    to play  5-Dominic Thiem (AUT)
       2nd    won      Jiri Vesely (CZE)             6-3 7-6(4) 5-7 6-3
       1st    won      Matteo Berrettini (ITA)       6-4 6-4 6-4
   27  Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER)
       1st    lost     Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)      6-3 2-6 6-0 1-6 6-2
   28  Damir Dzumhur (BIH)
       3rd    to play  1-Rafael Nadal (ESP)
       2nd    won      John Millman (AUS)            7-5 3-6 6-4 6-1
       1st    won      Paolo Lorenzi (ITA)           3-6 2-6 7-6(5) 6-2 6-4
   29  Richard Gasquet (FRA)
       3rd    to play  2-Roger Federer (SUI)
       2nd    won      Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)          6-2 6-2 6-3
       1st    won      Blaz Kavcic (SLO)             6-1 6-4 7-5
   30  Andrey Rublev (RUS)
       3rd    to play  3-Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)
       2nd    won      Marcos Baghdatis (CYP)        6-4 6-7(5) 6-4 6-2
       1st    won      David Ferrer (ESP)            7-5 6-7(6) 6-2 6-7(6)
                                                     6-2
   31  Pablo Cuevas (URU)
       2nd    lost     Ryan Harrison (USA)           6-4 7-6(5) 6-4
       1st    won      Mikhail Youzhny (RUS)         7-6(7) 6-3 7-5
   32  Mischa Zverev (GER)
       1st    lost     Hyeon Chung (KOR)             6-2 4-1
