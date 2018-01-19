UPDATE 2-Grand Slam, Australian Open Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Jan 19 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the Grand Slam, Australian Open Men's Singles matches on Thursday Seed Name/ Rslt Opponent Score Round 1 Rafael Nadal (ESP) 3rd to play 28-Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 2nd won Leonardo Mayer (ARG) 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) 1st won Victor Estrella Burgos (DOM) 6-1 6-1 6-1 2 Roger Federer (SUI) 3rd to play 29-Richard Gasquet (FRA) 2nd won Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-4 6-4 7-6(4) 1st won Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 6-3 6-4 6-3 3 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3rd to play 30-Andrey Rublev (RUS) 2nd won Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 4-6 6-2 6-4 0-6 8-6 1st won Dennis Novak (AUT) 6-3 6-2 6-1 4 Alexander Zverev (GER) 3rd to play Hyeon Chung (KOR) 2nd won Peter Gojowczyk (GER) 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-3 1st won Thomas Fabbiano (ITA) 6-1 7-6(5) 7-5 5 Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3rd to play 26-Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 2nd won Denis Kudla (USA) 6-7(6) 3-6 6-3 6-2 6-3 1st won Guido Pella (ARG) 6-4 6-4 6-4 6 Marin Cilic (CRO) 3rd to play Ryan Harrison (USA) 2nd won Joao Sousa (POR) 6-1 7-5 6-2 1st won Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 6-2 6-2 4-6 7-6(5) 7 David Goffin (BEL) 2nd lost Julien Benneteau (FRA) 1-6 7-6(5) 6-1 7-6(4) 1st won Matthias Bachinger (GER) 6-7(3) 6-3 6-2 6-4 8 Jack Sock (USA) 1st lost Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 6-1 7-6(4) 5-7 6-3 9 Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) 2nd lost Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-2 6-1 6-4 1st won Ricardas Berankis (LTU) 6-3 6-4 2-6 7-6(2) 10 Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 3rd to play 23-Gilles Muller (LUX) 2nd won Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-2 3-0 1st won Jason Kubler (AUS) 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-1 11 Kevin Anderson (RSA) 1st lost Kyle Edmund (GBR) 6-7(4) 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 12 Juan Martin del Potro (ARG) 3rd to play 19-Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2nd won Karen Khachanov (RUS) 6-4 7-6(4) 6-7(0) 6-4 1st won Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-3 6-4 6-3 13 Sam Querrey (USA) 2nd lost Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 6-4 7-6(6) 4-6 6-2 1st won Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 6-3 6-4 6-2 14 Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3rd to play 21-Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 2nd won Gael Monfils (FRA) 4-6 6-3 6-1 6-3 1st won Donald Young (USA) 6-1 6-2 6-4 15 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 3rd to play 17-Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2nd won Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 3-6 6-3 1-6 7-6(4) 7-5 1st won Kevin King (USA) 6-4 6-4 6-1 16 John Isner (USA) 1st lost Matthew Ebden (AUS) 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-3 17 Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 3rd to play 15-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2nd won Viktor Troicki (SRB) 7-5 6-4 7-6(2) 1st won Rogerio Dutra Silva (BRA) 6-1 6-2 6-4 18 Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1st lost Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) 6-4 6-4 6-7(4) 7-6(6) 19 Tomas Berdych (CZE) 3rd to play 12-Juan Martin del Potro (ARG) 2nd won Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (ESP) 6-3 2-6 6-2 6-3 1st won Alex De Minaur (AUS) 6-3 3-6 6-0 6-1 20 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 1st lost Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 6-1 7-5 7-5 21 Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 3rd to play 14-Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2nd won Tim Smyczek (USA) 6-4 6-2 7-6(2) 1st won Jared Donaldson (USA) 6-2 6-3 6-4 22 Milos Raonic (CAN) 1st lost Lukas Lacko (SVK) 6-7(5) 7-5 6-4 7-6(4) 23 Gilles Muller (LUX) 3rd to play 10-Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2nd won Malek Jaziri (TUN) 7-5 6-4 6-7(5) 3-6 6-2 1st won Federico Delbonis (ARG) 7-5 6-4 6-3 24 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3rd to play Alexandr Dolgopolov (UKR) 2nd won Casper Ruud (NOR) 6-4 6-2 6-3 1st won Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 2-6 6-3 5-7 6-4 11-9 25 Fabio Fognini (ITA) 3rd to play Julien Benneteau (FRA) 2nd won Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-1 1st won Horacio Zeballos (ARG) 6-4 6-4 7-5 26 Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 3rd to play 5-Dominic Thiem (AUT) 2nd won Jiri Vesely (CZE) 6-3 7-6(4) 5-7 6-3 1st won Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 6-4 6-4 6-4 27 Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) 1st lost Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-3 2-6 6-0 1-6 6-2 28 Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 3rd to play 1-Rafael Nadal (ESP) 2nd won John Millman (AUS) 7-5 3-6 6-4 6-1 1st won Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) 3-6 2-6 7-6(5) 6-2 6-4 29 Richard Gasquet (FRA) 3rd to play 2-Roger Federer (SUI) 2nd won Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-2 6-2 6-3 1st won Blaz Kavcic (SLO) 6-1 6-4 7-5 30 Andrey Rublev (RUS) 3rd to play 3-Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2nd won Marcos Baghdatis (CYP) 6-4 6-7(5) 6-4 6-2 1st won David Ferrer (ESP) 7-5 6-7(6) 6-2 6-7(6) 6-2 31 Pablo Cuevas (URU) 2nd lost Ryan Harrison (USA) 6-4 7-6(5) 6-4 1st won Mikhail Youzhny (RUS) 7-6(7) 6-3 7-5 32 Mischa Zverev (GER) 1st lost Hyeon Chung (KOR) 6-2 4-1