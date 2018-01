UPDATE 2-Grand Slam, Australian Open Men's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Jan 29 (OPTA) - Final Rounds and Seeds Progress from the Grand Slam, Australian Open Men's Singles matches on Sunday .. Final Rounds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 19 Tomas Berdych (CZE) qtr lost 2-Roger Federer (SUI) 7-6(1) 6-3 6-4 4th won 25-Fabio Fognini (ITA) 6-1 6-4 6-4 3rd won 12-Juan Martin del Potro 6-3 6-3 6-2 (ARG) 2nd won Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (ESP) 6-3 2-6 6-2 6-3 1st won Alex De Minaur (AUS) 6-3 3-6 6-0 6-1 1 Rafael Nadal (ESP) qtr lost 6-Marin Cilic (CRO) 3-6 6-3 6-7(5) 6-2 2-0 (Retired) 4th won 24-Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 3rd won 28-Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 6-1 6-3 6-1 2nd won Leonardo Mayer (ARG) 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) 1st won Victor Estrella Burgos (DOM) 6-1 6-1 6-1 3 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) qtr lost Kyle Edmund (GBR) 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 4th won 17-Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(4) 3rd won 30-Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-4 2nd won Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 4-6 6-2 6-4 0-6 8-6 1st won Dennis Novak (AUT) 6-3 6-2 6-1 - Tennys Sandgren (USA) qtr lost Hyeon Chung (KOR) 6-4 7-6(5) 6-3 4th won 5-Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-2 4-6 7-6(4) 6-7(7) 6-3 3rd won Maximilian Marterer (GER) 5-7 6-3 7-5 7-6(5) 2nd won 9-Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) 6-2 6-1 6-4 1st won Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 6-4 7-6(2) 6-2 - Hyeon Chung (KOR) semi lost 2-Roger Federer (SUI) 6-1 5-2 (Retired) qtr won Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-4 7-6(5) 6-3 4th won 14-Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7-6(4) 7-5 7-6(3) 3rd won 4-Alexander Zverev (GER) 5-7 7-6(3) 2-6 6-3 6-0 2nd won Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 7-6(4) 6-1 6-1 1st won 32-Mischa Zverev (GER) 6-2 4-1 (Retired) - Kyle Edmund (GBR) semi lost 6-Marin Cilic (CRO) 6-2 7-6(4) 6-2 qtr won 3-Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 4th won Andreas Seppi (ITA) 6-7(4) 7-5 6-2 6-3 3rd won Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 7-6(0) 3-6 4-6 6-0 7-5 2nd won Denis Istomin (UZB) 6-2 6-2 6-4 1st won 11-Kevin Anderson (RSA) 6-7(4) 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 2 Roger Federer (SUI) final won 6-Marin Cilic (CRO) 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 6-1 semi won Hyeon Chung (KOR) 6-1 5-2 (Retired) qtr won 19-Tomas Berdych (CZE) 7-6(1) 6-3 6-4 4th won Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 6-4 7-6(3) 6-2 3rd won 29-Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6-2 7-5 6-4 2nd won Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-4 6-4 7-6(4) 1st won Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 6-3 6-4 6-3 6 Marin Cilic (CRO) final lost 2-Roger Federer (SUI) 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 6-1 semi won Kyle Edmund (GBR) 6-2 7-6(4) 6-2 qtr won 1-Rafael Nadal (ESP) 3-6 6-3 6-7(5) 6-2 2-0 (Retired) 4th won 10-Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 6-7(2) 6-3 7-6(0) 7-6(3) 3rd won Ryan Harrison (USA) 7-6(4) 6-3 7-6(4) 2nd won Joao Sousa (POR) 6-1 7-5 6-2 1st won Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 6-2 6-2 4-6 7-6(5) ........................................................................... .. 