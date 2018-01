UPDATE 2-Grand Slam, Australian Open Women's Singles Seeds Progress

Jan 18 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the Grand Slam, Australian Open Women's Singles matches on Wednesday Seed Name/ Rslt Opponent Score Round 1 Simona Halep (ROU) 2nd to play Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) 1st won Destanee Aiava (AUS) 7-6(5) 6-1 2 Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3rd to play 30-Kiki Bertens (NED) 2nd won Jana Fett (CRO) 3-6 6-2 7-5 1st won Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU) 6-2 6-3 3 Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2nd to play Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) 1st won Jessika Ponchet (FRA) 6-4 6-3 4 Elina Svitolina (UKR) 3rd to play Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 2nd won Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 4-6 6-2 6-1 1st won Ivana Jorovic (SRB) 6-3 6-2 5 Venus Williams (USA) 1st lost Belinda Bencic (SUI) 6-3 7-5 6 Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 2nd to play Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 1st won Veronica Cepede Royg (PAR) 6-3 6-4 7 Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 3rd to play 32-Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2nd won Ying-Ying Duan (CHN) 6-3 3-6 6-4 1st won Francesca Schiavone (ITA) 6-1 6-4 8 Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2nd to play Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 1st won Carina Witthoeft (GER) 7-5 6-3 9 Johanna Konta (GBR) 2nd to play Bernarda Pera (USA) 1st won Madison Brengle (USA) 6-3 6-1 10 Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 1st lost Timea Babos (HUN) 7-6(4) 6-2 11 Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 1st lost Ana Bogdan (ROU) 6-3 6-2 12 Julia Goerges (GER) 2nd lost Alize Cornet (FRA) 6-4 6-3 1st won Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-4 6-4 13 Sloane Stephens (USA) 1st lost Shuai Zhang (CHN) 2-6 7-6(2) 6-2 14 Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2nd to play Maria Sharapova (RUS) 1st won Varvara Lepchenko (USA) 3-6 6-3 6-2 15 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 2nd lost Kateryna Bondarenko (UKR) 6-2 6-3 1st won Kateryna Kozlova (UKR) 3-6 6-4 6-3 16 Elena Vesnina (RUS) 2nd to play Naomi Osaka (JPN) 1st won Ons Jabeur (TUN) 6-3 6-4 17 Madison Keys (USA) 2nd to play Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) 1st won Qiang Wang (CHN) 6-1 7-5 18 Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2nd to play Camila Giorgi (ITA) 1st won Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6-7(2) 6-4 6-4 19 Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK) 3rd to play Kateryna Bondarenko (UKR) 2nd won Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) 6-4 0-6 6-2 1st won Taylor Townsend (USA) 6-0 7-5 20 Barbora Strycova (CZE) 2nd to play Lara Arruabarrena (ESP) 1st won Kristie Ahn (USA) 6-1 7-5 21 Angelique Kerber (GER) 2nd to play Donna Vekic (CRO) 1st won Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER) 6-0 6-4 22 Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 2nd lost Magda Linette (POL) 7-6(4) 6-2 1st won Anna Schmiedlova (SVK) 6-0 6-3 23 Daria Gavrilova (AUS) 2nd lost Elise Mertens (BEL) 7-5 6-3 1st won Irina Falconi (USA) 6-1 6-1 24 Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) 1st lost Kaia Kanepi (EST) 6-2 6-2 25 Shuai Peng (CHN) 1st lost Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 6-2 6-2 26 Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) 2nd to play Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 1st won Kristyna Pliskova (CZE) 2-6 6-3 6-2 27 Petra Kvitova (CZE) 1st lost Andrea Petkovic (GER) 6-3 4-6 10-8 28 Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (CRO) 2nd to play Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 1st won Shelby Rogers (USA) 7-6(6) 5-7 6-2 29 Lucie Safarova (CZE) 2nd to play Sorana Cirstea (ROU) 1st won Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 7-5 6-3 30 Kiki Bertens (NED) 3rd to play 2-Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2nd won Nicole Gibbs (USA) 7-6(3) 6-0 1st won Catherine Bellis (USA) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-2 31 Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) 1st lost Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) 3-6 6-4 8-6 32 Anett Kontaveit (EST) 3rd to play 7-Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2nd won Mona Barthel (GER) 6-3 4-6 6-3 1st won Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) 6-4 7-5