FACTBOX-Tennis-Australian Open women's champion Caroline Wozniacki

MELBOURNE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Factbox on Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki, who beat Romania’s Simona Halep 7-6(2) 3-6 6-4 to win her first grand slam title on Saturday:

Born: Odense, Denmark on July 11, 1990 (Age: 27)

Grand slam titles: 1 (Australian Open 2018)

MAKING HER NAME

- Born to Piotr and Anna.

- Her father played professional soccer in Poland and Denmark while her mother represented the Poland national team in volleyball. Her brother Patrik is a professional soccer player.

- She began playing tennis at the age of seven and turned professional in 2005, eight days after her 15th birthday.

- She is coached by her father and her fitness coach is Przemyslaw Piotrowicz.

TENNIS CAREER

Wozniacki made her professional debut in 2005 as a wildcard at Cincinnati, losing to Patty Schnyder in the first round. She won an ITF singles title the next year before breaking into the top 100 in 2007.

Entered the top 20 in 2008, winning WTA titles in Stockholm, New Haven and Tokyo.

Finished 2009 as the world number four, winning titles in Ponte Vedra Beach, Eastbourne and New Haven.

Became the first Dane to reach a grand slam final in the professional era that year, losing to Kim Clijsters in the U.S Open.

Rose to number one in 2010 and had an impressive win-loss record of 32-4 in the second half of the season, with five of her six WTA titles in the year coming in that period.

Improved her previous year’s tally of 62 match wins, winning 63 matches in 2011 and spent all but one week of the year as number one, winning six titles along the way.

After falling out of the top 10 following inconsistent performances in the first eight months of the season, she forced her way back to end 2012 as the world number 10.

Finished runner-up to Serena Williams in the 2014 U.S. Open but dropped out of the top 10 in the following two years.

Bounced back in 2017 to reach eight finals, winning two titles including the WTA Finals, and climbed to third in the rankings at the end of the year.

Won her first grand slam at the Australian Open. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)