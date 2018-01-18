Tennis-Young gun Zverev tested but moves to third round

MELBOURNE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Alexander Zverev endured a mid-match lapse but steadied to defeat Peter Gojowcyzk 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-3 in an all-Germany battle and reach the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday.

With the thermometer peaking at a stifling 40 degrees Celsius (104 F), the 20-year-old fourth seed was grateful for the relative cool of the evening and looked set for an early night as he raced through the opening two sets under the lights at Hisense Arena.

That was until 62nd-ranked Gojowczyk rallied to break Zverev in the third game of the third set and held the advantage bravely to make a game of the contest.

Chastened, Zverev knuckled down to deny his opponent a look at his serve in the final stanza and sealed the match with an ace to set up a next generation clash with South Korean talent Chung Hyeon. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)