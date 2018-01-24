FACTBOX-Tennis-Caroline Wozniacki v Elise Mertens

Jan 25 (Reuters) - A look at the records of Dane Caroline Wozniacki and Belgian Elise Mertens before their semi-final at the Australian Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding).

2-CAROLINE WOZNIACKI

Age: 27

WTA ranking: 2 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand slam titles: 0

2017 Australian Open performance: Third round

Best Australian Open performance: Semi-finalist 2011

2018 Australian Open results:

First round: beat Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania) 6-2 6-3

Second round: beat Jana Fett (Croatia) 3-6 6-2 7-5

Third round: beat 3-Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 6-4 6-3

Fourth round: beat 19-Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia) 6-3 6-0

Quarter-finals: beat Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-0 6-7(3) 6-2

The world number two has unfinished business after she blew a great opportunity to reach the Australian Open final in 2011, squandering a match point in the second set before falling to eventual runner-up Li Na of China.

The second-seeded Dane has shown plenty of grit in close matches against Croatia’s Jana Fett in the second round and Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro in the quarter-final at Melbourne Park this year to keep alive hopes of a maiden grand slam.

ELISE MERTENS

Age: 22

WTA ranking: 37 (Highest ranking: 30)

Grand slam titles: 0

2017 Australian Open performance: Did not play

Best Australian Open performance:

2018 Australian Open results:

First round: beat Viktoria Kumzova (Slovakia) 6-2 6-1

Second round: beat 23-Daria Gavrilova (Australia) 7-5 6-3

Third round: beat Alize Cornet (France) 7-5 6-4

Fourth round: beat Petra Martic (Croatia) 7-6(5) 7-5

Quarter-finals: beat 4-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-4 6-0

Mertens, who won the Hobart International earlier this month, has oozed confidence in her maiden appearance at the Australian Open and could push Wozniacki to the limit.

She scored a clinical victory over fourth seed Elina Svitolina to become the first Belgian woman to make the semi-finals in Melbourne since her mentor Kim Clijsters in 2012.

HEAD-TO-HEAD (Wozniacki 1 - Mertens 0)

July 2017 - Wozniacki d Mertens 7-5 4-6 6-2 (Bastad, clay) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)