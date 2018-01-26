FACTBOX-Tennis-Caroline Wozniacki v Simona Halep

Jan 27 (Reuters) - A look at the records of Dane Caroline Wozniacki and Romanian Simona Halep before the women’s final at the Australian Open on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding).

2-CAROLINE WOZNIACKI

Age: 27

WTA ranking: 2 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand slam titles: 0

2017 Australian Open performance: Third round

Best Australian Open performance: Finalist 2018

2018 Australian Open results:

First round: beat Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania) 6-2 6-3

Second round: beat Jana Fett (Croatia) 3-6 6-2 7-5

Third round: beat 3-Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 6-4 6-3

Fourth round: beat 19-Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia) 6-3 6-0

Quarter-finals: beat Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-0 6-7(3) 6-2

Semi-finals: beat Elise Mertens (Belgium) 6-3 7-6(2)

The second-seeded Dane has displayed plenty of determination in close matches against Croatia’s Jana Fett in the second round and Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro in the quarter-final.

Wozniacki has beaten Halep four times in their six career meetings, including their last three matches.

1-SIMONA HALEP

Age: 26

WTA ranking: 1 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand slam titles: 0

2017 Australian Open performance: First round

Best Australian Open performance: Finalist 2018

2018 Australian Open results:

First round: beat Destanee Aiava (Australia) 7-6(5) 6-1

Second round: beat Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-2 6-2

Third round: beat Lauren Davis (U.S.) 4-6 6-4 15-13

Fourth round: beat Naomi Osaka (Japan) 6-3 6-2

Quarter-finals: beat Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-2

Semi-finals: beat 21-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6-3 4-6 9-7

The Romanian is unbeaten this season and has shown plenty of fight en route to the final, most notably in her third-round win over American Davis and the semi-final victory over Kerber.

The Shenzhen Open winner is targeting her maiden grand slam title. Halep last beat the Dane in 2015 in a three-setter on the hard courts of Dubai.

HEAD-TO-HEAD (Wozniacki 4 - Halep 2)

2017 - Wozniacki d Halep 6-0 6-2 (WTA Finals, hard)

2017 - Wozniacki d Halep 5-7 6-4 6-1 (Eastbourne, grass)

2015 - Wozniacki d Halep 7-5 5-7 6-2 (Stuttgart, clay)

2015 - Halep d Wozniacki 2-6 6-1 6-1 (Dubai, hard)

2013 - Halep d Wozniacki 6-2 7-5 (New Haven, hard)

2012 - Wozniacki d Halep 6-2 6-3 (Dubai, hard) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )