Jan 23 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Briton Kyle Edmund's 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 win over Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Tuesday (prefix denotes seeding): Edmund 3-Dimitrov Aces 13 7 Double faults 4 7 Break points won 5/15 3/9 Net points won 20/25 17/21 Winners 46 32 Unforced errors 48 36 Total points won 122 118 Match duration: Two hours, 49 minutes (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )